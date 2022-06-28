Voice Of Vienna

Russia Expels 8 Greek Diplomats

Russia on Monday expelled eight Greek diplomats over the latter’s “confrontational course” towards Moscow.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said it summoned Greek Ambassador Ekaterini Nassika and expressed a decisive protest over the confrontational course of the Greek authorities towards Russia, part of which are arms deliveries to Ukraine and the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Greece.

“The ambassador was handed a note, notifying that as a response measure, eight Greek diplomats were declared ‘persona non grata,’” and they have to leave Russia within eight days, the ministry said.

The ambassador was also informed about other measures related to the functioning of Greece’s foreign bodies in Russia, the ministry added.

“It was stressed that it concerns direct consequences of unfriendly actions, initiated by the Greek authorities.

“The full responsibility for this lies solely with Athens. It is indicated that in case of continuation of the anti-Russian policy, we reserve the right to respond,” the ministry said.__The Nation

