2 soldiers martyred, 7 terrorists killed in North Waziristan gun battle: Pakistan Army

International 2022-06-27, by Comments Off 0
Two soldiers were martyred and seven terrorists killed during an exchange of fire in North Waziristan’s Ghulam Khan Kalle area, the military’s media affairs wing said on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), soldiers “effectively engaged” the terrorists, killing seven of them and recovering weapons and ammunition from them.

It added that the terrorists were “actively involved” in terrorism activities against security forces.

The ISPR said that Subedar Munir Hussain, 44, resident of Parachinar, and Havildar Babu Khan, 38, resident of Dera Ismail Khan, “fought gallantly” during the battle and were martyred.

“Area clearance is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the vicinity,” the statement said.

A day ago, four terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation conducted by security forces in North Waziristan’s Dossali area.

On Friday, two terrorists were killed in Kulachi area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan.__Dawn.com

2 soldiers martyred, 7 terrorists killed in North Waziristan gun battle: Pakistan Army

