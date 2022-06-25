Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / 2 terrorists killed in gun battle with security forces in DI Khan; claim Pakistan army
2 terrorists killed in gun battle with security forces in DI Khan; claim Pakistan army

2 terrorists killed in gun battle with security forces in DI Khan; claim Pakistan army

International 2022-06-25, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Two terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with security forces in Kulachi area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Friday.

“During exchange of fire, two terrorists [were] killed. Weapons and ammunition [were] also recovered from the killed terrorists,” the military’s media affairs wing said.

It added that the militants were “actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces”.

Five days ago, security forces had killed six terrorists belonging to the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) during a search operation in Paroom area in Balochistan’s Panjgur district. Security forces had conducted an operation on a tip-off regarding the presence of terrorists in Zamran Range near Paroom.

The ISPR said the slain terrorists were involved in attacks on checkposts as well as IED attacks on security convoys in Paroom and surrounding areas of Panjgur.

The forces also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition which, according to the ISPR, were to be used by terrorists for disrupting peace in the area.

On June 7, security forces had killed four terrorists during operations in North Waziristan tribal district and Balochistan’s Noshki district.

Two terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with the security forces in the Hassankhel area of Mirali tehsil in North Waziristan, while the other two were gunned down during an operation in the Parodh area of Noshki .__Dawn.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Morocco: 5 migrants die in attempt to enter Spain’s Melilla

Moroccan authorities said that five migrants were killed and dozens of migrants and police... more»

2 terrorists killed in gun battle with security forces in DI Khan; claim Pakistan army

Two terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with security forces in Kulachi area of... more»

UN panel finds journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by Israeli fire

The United Nations said Friday that its findings showed that the shot that killed Al Jazeera TV... more»

Indian ‘technical team’ reaches Kabul embassy, IAF flies in quake relief

Taking an incremental step towards reopening the Indian embassy in Afghanistan, Delhi Thursday... more»

Johnson’s Tories crushed in twin UK parliamentary by-elections

Beleaguered British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered two crushing parliamentary by-election... more»

Afghan quake survivors without food, shelter as aid trickles in

GAYAN, AFGHANISTAN: Aid trickled to devastated villages in remote parts of Afghanistan Friday but... more»

Pakistan: Heated debate in Senate over talks with TTP

The Upper House of Parliament Thursday saw a heated debate on the state’s talks with the... more»

Kashmir: Srinagar teacher makes ‘affordable’ solar luxury car to power common man

The images of a solar powered-car covered with panels on all its available surfaces — from the... more»

Turkish captain saves 95 migrants off Malta

A Turkish captain has saved the lives of some 95 irregular migrants abandoned on the Mediterranean... more»

US Supreme Court says Americans have right to carry guns in public

The US Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that Americans have a fundamental right to carry firearms... more»

Search

Back to Top