2 terrorists killed in gun battle with security forces in DI Khan; claim Pakistan army

Two terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with security forces in Kulachi area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Friday.

“During exchange of fire, two terrorists [were] killed. Weapons and ammunition [were] also recovered from the killed terrorists,” the military’s media affairs wing said.

It added that the militants were “actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces”.

Five days ago, security forces had killed six terrorists belonging to the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) during a search operation in Paroom area in Balochistan’s Panjgur district. Security forces had conducted an operation on a tip-off regarding the presence of terrorists in Zamran Range near Paroom.

The ISPR said the slain terrorists were involved in attacks on checkposts as well as IED attacks on security convoys in Paroom and surrounding areas of Panjgur.

The forces also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition which, according to the ISPR, were to be used by terrorists for disrupting peace in the area.

On June 7, security forces had killed four terrorists during operations in North Waziristan tribal district and Balochistan’s Noshki district.

Two terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with the security forces in the Hassankhel area of Mirali tehsil in North Waziristan, while the other two were gunned down during an operation in the Parodh area of Noshki .__Dawn.com