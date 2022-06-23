Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Bulgaria gov’t falls after losing confidence vote
Bulgaria gov’t falls after losing confidence vote

Bulgaria gov’t falls after losing confidence vote

Europe 2022-06-23, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

The Bulgarian government of Prime Minister Kiril Petkov collapsed in a no-confidence vote in parliament, throwing the European Union country into political turmoil during the war in Ukraine and surging inflation.

Opposition lawmakers toppled the government – which took power six months ago – on a 123-116 vote after the ruling coalition lost its majority over disputes on budget spending and whether Bulgaria should unlock North Macedonia’s EU accession.

Petkov, a 42-year-old Harvard graduate who has pledged to combat corruption, has taken a strong pro-European and pro-NATO position since Russia invaded Ukraine, an unusual stance for a country with a traditionally friendly attitude toward Moscow. Analysts predict a new government would bring a more neutral policy toward Russia.

“This vote is only one small step in a very long way,” Petkov said following the vote. “What they fail to understand is that this is not the way to win the Bulgarian people.”

The country now faces possibly its fourth general election since April 2021, putting at risk millions of euros from EU recovery funds and its plans to adopt the euro in 2024.

The gridlock may also hinder Bulgaria’s efforts to secure stable natural gas inflows after Moscow cut gas deliveries to the country, which is almost completely reliant on Russian gas, over Sofia’s refusal to pay in roubles.

Petkov has rejected any coalition talks with opposition parties in the chamber but will seek defections from lawmakers in the parliament to garner enough support for a new government and avoid early elections.

President Rumen Radev is required to call early elections within two months and appoint a caretaker administration should Petkov fail to cobble together a majority for a new cabinet and if two other parties in parliament cannot form a government.

Petkov’s centrist We Continue The Change (PP) party formed a four-party coalition with socialist, populist and centre-right factions.

Thousands of Bulgarians took to the streets on Wednesday in a demonstration of support for Petkov’s drive for reforms – which now looks doomed.

The gridlock may also hinder Bulgaria’s efforts to find stable natural gas supplies after Moscow cut gas deliveries to the Balkan country – almost completely reliant on Russian gas – over Sofia’s refusal to pay in roubles.

Speaking during a debate on the no-confidence motion in the legislature on Tuesday, Petkov appealed to lawmakers to support his cabinet amid a war in Ukraine and surging inflation.

“This government will not allow stealing from Bulgarian taxpayers,” Petkov said. “You have to decide – you have a genuine chance to push the country into political crisis in times of war.”

Petkov sacked his defence minister in February for refusing to call the Russian invasion of Ukraine “war”, backed EU sanctions against Moscow, and agreed to repair Ukraine’s heavy military machinery while stopping short of sending arms to Kyiv.

Former coalition partner ITN left the government after accusing Petkov of disregarding the country’s interests and bowing to EU and NATO pressures by pushing to lift Bulgaria’s veto on North Macedonia’s EU accession talks.

Early elections?

Petkov has argued any decision on the veto would be put to vote in parliament and accused the leadership of populist ITN party of deliberately hindering the cabinet’s anti-graft agenda.

Six ITN deputies have so far defected and pledged to support Petkov and his drive to tackle corruption, but the government still stands six votes shy of the 121 absolute majority.

Analysts see a new round of turbulence for months ahead.

“Early elections are very much on the table,” said Dobromir Zhivkov, a political analyst with Market Links pollster.

The motion against the ruling coalition was proposed by the opposition GERB party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

Annual inflation surged to 15.6 percent, a 24-year high, in May. Finance Minister Assen Vassilev said the rise was mainly caused by high energy and food prices, driven by the war in Ukraine.__Al Jazeera

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Macron Struggles To Find Compromise In France Impasse

PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron pressed on with efforts Wednesday to end the crisis... more»

Ukraine needs ‘Marshall Plan’ to rebuild: Germany’s Scholz

Berlin: Ukraine needs massive financial help to rebuild after the devastation wrought by... more»

Bulgaria gov’t falls after losing confidence vote

The Bulgarian government of Prime Minister Kiril Petkov collapsed in a no-confidence vote in... more»

Ahead of Summit, EU Appears Unified on Ukraine’s Candidacy

PARIS — European Union leaders hold a key summit Thursday and Friday with a top item on their... more»

Afghan earthquake: At least 1,000 people killed and 1,500 injured

A powerful earthquake has killed at least 1,000 people and injured 1,500 in eastern Afghanistan,... more»

EU team arrives in Pakistan for crucial talks regarding GSP+ fate

ISLAMABAD: A European Union (EU) monitoring mission arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday to assess the... more»

Era of judicial activism over, every decision to be taken in accordance with law; says Pakistan top Judge

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Wednesday remarked that the... more»

Sri Lanka PM says economy ‘has collapsed’, unable to buy oil

Sri Lanka’s prime minister says its debt-laden economy has “collapsed” after months of... more»

US ‘forced labour’ law bans goods from China’s Xinjiang region

The United States is rallying allies against forced labour in China’s Xinjiang as it begins... more»

More than 9.5m stranded as floods swamp more of Bangladesh and India

Floodwaters inundated more of Bangladesh and northeast India on Tuesday, officials said, as... more»

Search

Back to Top