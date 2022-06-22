Voice Of Vienna

Kashmir: 40 flights from Srinagar Airport leave with Hajj pilgrims from June 5 to 21

Srinagar, June 21: The departure of Hajj pilgrims concluded on Tuesday with a total of 6072 pilgrims from UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh left for annual Hajj pilgrimage-2022 this year.

As per official data, out of 6072 pilgrims 3500 are male and 2572 are female besides there are no children. Among these 5790 pilgrims left from Srinagar Airport comprising 5589 from UT Kashmir, 201 from UT Ladakh through 40 flights from 5th of June to 21 June, 2022 while 282 pilgrims left from Delhi airport.__GK News

