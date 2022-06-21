Xi encourages PLA academy students to contribute to strengthening armed forces

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping has encouraged students from the Army Infantry Academy of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to contribute to the cause of strengthening China’s armed forces.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a recent letter replying to all the students of the academy who are graduating this year.

He hailed the efforts made by the students in learning and training at the academy and congratulated them on their achievements and upcoming graduation.

Xi said he is delighted to learn that they are determined to go to remote areas, troops on the frontline and places where they are needed the most to build their careers. He called on them to work hard and grow in the troops and make contributions to China’s cause of building strong armed forces.

Chinese President Xi Jinping watches a training session at the Army Infantry Academy of the People’s Liberation Army in east China’s Jiangxi Province, May 21, 2019

Xi attaches great importance to education and talent cultivation at military colleges. He paid an inspection tour to the PLA Army Infantry Academy in east China’s Jiangxi Province in May 2019. The over 1,100 students of the academy who are graduating this year recently wrote a letter to Xi, expressing their determination to work at the grassroot-level and on the frontline and strive for building strong armed forces.__Pakistan Today