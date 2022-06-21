Terrorist killed in Pulwama gunfight: Kashmir police

Srinagar, June 20: Police on Monday claimed to have killed a militant in an overnight gunfight in Chatapora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

“PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow, ” a police spokesman said.

Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that the slain was affiliated with LeT.

The encounter broke out in the early hours today after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off.__GK News