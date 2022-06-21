Voice Of Vienna

Pakistan turns down China’s request to open security company in country

Islamabad: Pakistan had turned down China’s request to open a security company in their country, a local media reported.

The Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah maintained that no other country can open a security company in Pakistan, Pakistan local media reported citing ARY News.

According to sources, China had requested to set up a security company in Pakistan. The request was sent to the government by the Chinese Ministry of State Security, however, the Interior Ministry has objected to the Chinese government’s request.

For the past few weeks, it seems that Pakistan and China are not on the same page. Recently the attacks on Chinese nationals have increased.

The Baloch insurgents are regularly targeting CPEC infrastructure projects, such as gas pipelines and electricity towers, claiming that they plunder Balochistan’s natural resources.

Earlier this, a suicide attack in the city of Karachi had resulted in the death of four people, including three Chinese nationals. The attack was later claimed by a Baloch group.

Looking at these attacks, Islamabad Police had recently set up a foreign security cell with requisite staff and logistics amid reports of Chinese nationals continuously being targeted in the country.

This decision was taken after a meeting reviewed the performance of the security cell in Islamabad police for the security of foreigners, especially Chinese nationals, the Dawn newspaper reported citing sources.

In this meeting, it was decided that either SHOs of police stations, security divisions, or patrolling units would provide security cover to Chinese nationals during their movement.

During the meeting, a survey report having details about the Chinese nationals living in Islamabad was shared. Police officials told the Pakistani daily that more than 1,000 Chinese nationals in Islamabad are attached to dozen of projects, companies, and businesses.

According to the report, the Chinese attached to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project were provided security cover by security forces and paramilitary troops.

Moreover, police will ensure the deployment of patrolling staff around the residences of Chinese nationals and would check and verify the details of the security guards.

Notably, Pakistan’s Army Chief General Bajwa last week visited China along with a Pakistani delegation and pledged to enhance cooperation in counter-terrorism.

