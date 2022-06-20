Voice Of Vienna

Six BLF terrorists killed in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Security forces killed six terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Zamran range near Paroom area of Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Sunday.

The military’s media wing said law enforcers conducted an operation to apprehend the terrorists belonging to the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF). “Once the troops started clearance operation in the area, terrorists tried to escape from their hideout and opened fire on security forces,” it added.

The six terrorists belonging to BLF were killed in ensuing exchange of fire. The militants were involved in attacks on security forces posts and planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Proom and surrounding areas of Panjgur.

“In addition, arms and ammunition have also been recovered which were intended to be used by the terrorists for disrupting peace and security in the area,” said the ISPR.

Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, it added.

Earlier this month, two militants belonging to the Balochistan Republican Army (BRA) were killed during a targeted operation in Balochistan carried out by the security forces.

The army’s media wing confirmed that the operation was conducted to apprehend the terrorists. “Once the troops started the clearance operation in the area, terrorists tried to escape from their hideout and opened fire at security forces.”

Terrorists identified as Nadeem and Shahzad Alam were killed in the ensuing exchange of fire, according to the statement. These terrorists were involved in recent security incidents in Kharan and its surroundings besides planting IEDs on security forces convoys, the ISPR added.__Tribune.com

