Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Austria / Dutch PM apologises to Srebrenica peacekeeping veterans
Dutch PM apologises to Srebrenica peacekeeping veterans

Dutch PM apologises to Srebrenica peacekeeping veterans

Austria 2022-06-20, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has apologised to the outgunned peacekeepers sent to defend Srebrenica in Bosnia in 1995, saying there were lessons for the world’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The lightly armed Dutch UN peacekeepers were overwhelmed by Bosnian Serb forces led by Ratko Mladic, and almost 8,000 Muslim men and boys went on to be killed in the Srebrenica genocide.

Rutte told veterans from the so-called Dutchbat III force at a military base at Schaarsbergen in the eastern Netherlands on Saturday that “almost 27 years later, some words have still not been spoken.”

“Today, on behalf of the Dutch government, I apologise to all the women and men of Dutchbat III. To you and to the people who are not here today,” Rutte said.

He said the peacekeepers had “always tried to do the right thing under difficult circumstances, even when that was no longer possible”.

The force’s failure to prevent the Srebrenica massacre — the worst in Europe since World War II — has been a stain on the Dutch national conscience ever since.__Daily Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Dutch PM apologises to Srebrenica peacekeeping veterans

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has apologised to the outgunned peacekeepers sent to defend... more»

Brexit deal Plans is economic vandalism – Irish PM

Plans by the UK government to scrap parts of the post-Brexit trade deal it agreed with the EU... more»

War on drugs: J&K formulates comprehensive de-addiction policy

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir has become the first Union Territory in the country to have a... more»

J&K assembly polls likely by year end: Indian Minister Rajnath Singh

SRINAGAR: In the first indication of a timeline for assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir since it... more»

Macron’s alliance deprived of National Assembly majority, French election exit polls show

A victory with a taste of defeat: President Emmanuel Macron’s Ensemble alliance is certainly... more»

Six BLF terrorists killed in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Security forces killed six terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Zamran range near... more»

Europe swelters in record-breaking June heatwave

Spain, France and other western European nations on Saturday sweltered under a blistering June... more»

The War In Ukraine Could Last ‘For Years’: NATO Chief

The war in Ukraine could last “for years”, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned in an interview... more»

South Africa launches probe against Pakistani diplomats over illegal selling of vehicles

Islamabad: Diplomatic ties between Pakistan and South Africa have been strained after both... more»

Lithuania enforces EU sanctions on goods to Russia’s Kaliningrad

Lithuanian authorities have banned the transit through their territory of goods to the Russian... more»

Search

Back to Top