South Africa launches probe against Pakistani diplomats over illegal selling of vehicles

Islamabad: Diplomatic ties between Pakistan and South Africa have been strained after both countries imposed an unannounced ban on the transfer and registration of vehicles of each other’s embassies, media reports said on Friday.

This diplomatic row started after the South African Revenue Services Department launched an investigation against the Pakistani embassy.

Pakistani diplomats stationed in South Africa have been accused of selling vehicles imported from abroad. Pakistan’s ambassador to South Africa Mazhar Javed and former deputy ambassador Adnan Javed are also facing charges.

However, Pakistani ambassadors Mazhar Javed and Adnan Javed have denied the allegations.

“Pakistani diplomats deployed in South Africa, have been charged with selling vehicles by importing in South Africa. Pakistani Ambassador to South Africa Mazhar Javed and former Deputy Ambassador Adnan Javed are also facing these charges,” a well-informed source told media.

Responding to the accusation made by South Africa, the Pakistan government has also imposed a ban on the registration and transfer of vehicles of the South African embassy.

