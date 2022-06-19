Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Lithuania enforces EU sanctions on goods to Russia’s Kaliningrad
Lithuania enforces EU sanctions on goods to Russia’s Kaliningrad

Lithuania enforces EU sanctions on goods to Russia’s Kaliningrad

Europe 2022-06-19, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Lithuanian authorities have banned the transit through their territory of goods to the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad that are subject to European Union sanctions, according to the national rail service.

The enclave – home to the Russian Baltic Fleet and a deployment location for Moscow’s nuclear-capable Iskander missiles – is sandwiched on the Baltic coast between Lithuania and Poland, both NATO members, and has no land border with Russia.

The transit ban could increase already high levels of tension between Russia and NATO following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in late February.

The transit ban took effect on Saturday, according to the cargo arm of Lithuania’s state rail service in a letter to clients. Following “clarification” from the European Commission on the mechanism for applying the sanctions, the transit ban was implemented, according to the letter.

A spokesman for the Lithuanian rail service confirmed the contents of the letter but declined to comment further, according to Reuters news agency.

News of the impending ban came on Friday in a video message posted by Kaliningrad’s governor Anton Alikhanov.

Alikhanov said the ban would cover between 40 and 50 percent of the items that Kaliningrad imports from and exports to Russia through Lithuania as the EU sanctions list notably includes coal, metals, construction materials and advanced technology.

“We consider this to be a most serious violation … of the right to free transit into and out of Kaliningrad region,” he said in an online video posting, adding that authorities would press to have the measures lifted.

He said that if the region were not able to have the measures lifted quickly, it would start discussing the need for more ships to carry goods to Russia.

Urging citizens not to resort to panic buying, Alikhanov said two vessels were already ferrying goods between Kaliningrad and Saint Petersburg, and seven more would be in service by the end of the year.

“Our ferries will handle all the cargo”, he said on Saturday.

In February, Lithuania closed its airspace to flights from Russia to Kaliningrad, forcing commercial carriers to take a longer route out over the Baltic Sea.

Lithuania’s foreign ministry did not reply to a request from Reuters for comment on the new measure, though Lithuanian deputy foreign minister Mantas Adomenas told a public broadcaster that the ministry was waiting for “clarification from the European Commission on applying European sanctions to Kaliningrad cargo transit”.__Al Jazeera.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Lithuania enforces EU sanctions on goods to Russia’s Kaliningrad

Lithuanian authorities have banned the transit through their territory of goods to the Russian... more»

Saudi Arabia hires Modi-linked firm to process Haj applications

The company tasked with collecting and facilitating applications from prospective Haj pilgrims... more»

Kashmiris to continue peaceful freedom struggle till complete success: APHC

The newly-elected convener of the Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK)... more»

Pakistan: Chomsky, other academics pen open letter to PM Shehbaz over ‘deteriorating human rights’

A group of academics, including Noam Chomsky, have written an open letter to Prime Minister... more»

Afghanistan: Deadly explosion rocks Sikh site in Kabul

An assault on a Sikh prayer site in Afghanistan has left one worshipper and a Taliban member dead... more»

Zelensky hails EU backing as intense shelling hits Donbas

President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed Brussels’ support for Ukraine’s European Union bid a... more»

UN Rights Chief Under Fire Over Trip to China Ahead of Human Rights Council Meeting

GENEVA — U.N. Human Rights Chief, Michelle Bachelet is under fire over her recent trip to China,... more»

Pakistan: ‘Is there a state operating within a state?’ asks IHC CJ

ISLAMABAD: Who is responsible for enforced disappearances of people and is there a “state... more»

Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Jenin raid

Three Palestinians have been killed and 10 wounded as Israeli forces raided Jenin in the occupied... more»

Ex-TV anchor forced to sell food on street in Taliban’s Afghanistan

A former television anchor in Afghanistan has been forced to sell food on the side of a street to... more»

Search

Back to Top