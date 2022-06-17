Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Record early heatwave sweeps France as fires flare in Spain
Record early heatwave sweeps France as fires flare in Spain

Record early heatwave sweeps France as fires flare in Spain

Europe 2022-06-17, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

French officials urged caution Thursday as a record pre-summer heatwave spread across the country from Spain, where authorities were fighting forest fires on a sixth day of sweltering temperatures.

The Meteo France weather service said it was the earliest hot spell ever to hit the country, worsening a drought caused by an unusually dry winter and spring, and raising the risk of wildfires.

Spain, which has already seen its hottest May since the beginning of this century, was sweating under temperatures forecast as high as 43 degrees Celsius (109 Fahrenheit) and no relief is expected before Sunday, the Aemet weather service said.

At least three forest fires erupted in Catalonia, including one near Baldomar around 140 kilometres (87 miles) northeast of Barcelona, that has burned nearly 1,000 hectares (2,470 acres) but could grow to 20,000 hectares before it is contained, the regional government said.

No evacuations have yet been ordered but people are being urged to remain in their homes. Neighbouring Portugal saw its hottest May since 1931, with most scientists attributing the early season heat across Europe to global warming caused by greenhouse gas emissions.__Daily Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

UN Rights Chief Under Fire Over Trip to China Ahead of Human Rights Council Meeting

GENEVA — U.N. Human Rights Chief, Michelle Bachelet is under fire over her recent trip to China,... more»

Pakistan: ‘Is there a state operating within a state?’ asks IHC CJ

ISLAMABAD: Who is responsible for enforced disappearances of people and is there a “state... more»

Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Jenin raid

Three Palestinians have been killed and 10 wounded as Israeli forces raided Jenin in the occupied... more»

Ex-TV anchor forced to sell food on street in Taliban’s Afghanistan

A former television anchor in Afghanistan has been forced to sell food on the side of a street to... more»

Russia’s Putin condemns ‘mad and thoughtless’ Western sanctions

The sanctions imposed by the West on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine are “mad and... more»

German Chancellor Says “Ukraine Belongs To European Family”

KIYEV – Germany is in favour of a positive decision for Ukraine’s candidacy to the European... more»

Pakistan on cusp of removal from FATF grey list

ISLAMABAD: The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday announced kick-starting a process to... more»

Record early heatwave sweeps France as fires flare in Spain

French officials urged caution Thursday as a record pre-summer heatwave spread across the country... more»

European leaders back ‘immediate’ EU candidacy for Ukraine

The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania have met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy... more»

Zelensky ‘grateful’ for new US arms package to Ukraine

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday he was “grateful” for a... more»

Search

Back to Top