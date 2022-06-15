Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Egypt filmmaker among 8 political prisoners released from jail
Egypt filmmaker among 8 political prisoners released from jail

Egypt filmmaker among 8 political prisoners released from jail

International 2022-06-15, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Egypt’s state prosecutor on Monday ordered the release of eight political prisoners, including a documentary filmmaker, a lawyer said, the latest group to walk free since April.

Tarek al-Awady, a lawyer and member of a committee formed in April to review the cases of prisoners eligible for presidential pardons, made the announcement in a tweet. He said the prosecution ordered the release of eight prisoners being held in preventive detention, including filmmaker Moataz Abdelwahab.

Abdelwahab, 45, had been arrested in May 2020 on charges of “terrorism” and for allegedly “spreading false information”.

In April, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi called for a “political dialogue” and reactivated the previously dormant pardons committee.

Since then dozens of prisoners have been freed, most of them considered political prisoners and critics of Sisi’s government.

Among those released so far are opposition figure Yahya Abdelhadi, who was set free on June after three years in jail. Prominent journalist Hossam Moniss who was sentenced to four years in prison in November for “spreading false news” was among the first to be released in April.__Daily Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Army leadership wants Musharraf to return to Pakistan: Pakistan Army

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar has said that... more»

Amid NATO bid, Sweden vows tougher anti-terror laws

Sweden takes Turkey’s terrorism concerns very seriously and will bring tougher anti-terrorism... more»

EU set to take legal action against UK over post-Brexit deal changes

The EU is expected to launch legal action against the UK government on Wednesday over its decision... more»

Pakistan: Ousted PM Khan accuses government for ‘destroying’ state institutions to rig next elections

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday accused the PDM government... more»

Egypt filmmaker among 8 political prisoners released from jail

Egypt’s state prosecutor on Monday ordered the release of eight political prisoners, including a... more»

’10 Lakh Jobs In 18 Months’: Indian PM Narendra Modi Directs Government Departments to recruit on ‘Mission Mode’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked various government departments and ministries... more»

‘Wezzmal’ to ‘Maach’: Kashmir women entrepreneurs make a big biz statement at ‘Milansaar 2022′

Srinagar: Kashmir women entrepreneurs made a big business statement when they showcased their... more»

Russia earns $97bn on energy exports since invasion

Russia earned nearly $100bn (£82.3bn) from oil and gas exports during the first 100 days of the... more»

Pakistan: Karachi journalist picked up by men in plainclothes

A journalist working for a private television channel was taken away by unidentified men from near... more»

Israel urges nationals to leave Turkey immediately over Iran attack threat

JERUSALEM: Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Monday urged citizens in Turkey to leave... more»

Search

Back to Top