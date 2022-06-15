’10 Lakh Jobs In 18 Months’: Indian PM Narendra Modi Directs Government Departments to recruit on ‘Mission Mode’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a “mission mode” in the next year and a half, his office said today.

The direction from Prime Minister Modi came following a review of the status of human resources in all government departments and ministries, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

“PM Narendra Modi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in next 1.5 years,” the PM’s Office said in a tweet

The government earlier this year told Parliament that there are a whopping 8.72 lakh vacant posts in central government departments as on March 1, 2020. The central government has over 40 lakh sanctioned, but less than 32 lakh employees are in place. The government has been trying to fill up these vacancies over the years, but not with much success.

The maximum vacancies are in the big ministries and departments like Posts, Defence (Civil), Railways and Revenue. As per details with News18, against nearly 15 lakh sanctioned posts in the Railways, about 2.3 lakh posts are vacant in the Railways Ministry.

In the Defence (Civil) department, there are nearly 2.5 lakh vacancies against a sanctioned strength of nearly 6.33 lakh employees. There are about 90,000 vacancies in the Postal department against a total sanctioned strength of 2.67 lakh employees while in the Revenue department, there are nearly 74,000 vacancies against a total sanctioned strength of 1.78 lakh employees. In the Ministry of Home Affairs, against 10.8 lakh sanctioned posts, nearly 1.3 lakh posts are vacant.

A senior government official stated that work of some departments has been suffering due to an acute shortage of employees and fresh recruitment has been tardy though retirements have happened and even the sanctioned strength of employees in ministries has grown over the years.