‘Wezzmal’ to ‘Maach’: Kashmir women entrepreneurs make a big biz statement at ‘Milansaar 2022′

Srinagar: Kashmir women entrepreneurs made a big business statement when they showcased their unique product line up at ‘Milansaar 2022’ – an all-ladies exhibition that concluded on Monday.

From organic pickles to honey and from jewellery to crockery Kashmiri entrepreneurs showcased their products that caught the eye of the who is who of the valley.

The exhibition held at the Nigeen Club showcased products and labels made or managed exclusively by women ranging from young local entrepreneurs to housewives.

Talking to media, the organizer of the event Sabreen Malik said they organized the exhibition with an aim to give a platform to the women businessmen of Kashmir.

“We had around 35 stalls having different varieties and it was an all-women affair. There are lots of women entrepreneurs in Kashmir but they do not get the right platform to exhibit their products. We had stalls like ‘Wezzmal’ that had make-up and gift items besides ‘Maach’ (honey). There were other stalls put up on display that included homemade organic products, dried fruit and vegetables, jewellery, homemade pickles of vegetables and mutton, honey, handicraft items, crockery and pottery items in eye-catching designs,” she said.

She said they had received an overwhelming response from the people and the women entrepreneurs too were feeling encouraged.

“The response has been overwhelming. The women entrepreneurs too are feeling encouraged, especially the ones that have not got good platforms to showcase their products and brands,” she said.

Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Dr. G N Itoo said he was hopeful that the women entrepreneurs’ local products would also attract the tourists.

“Director of Tourism expressed happiness over the range of products put on display by the women entrepreneurs. He exhorted them to design their products in such a way that not only gets more and more customers, including tourists, attracted but the local cottage industry and the artisans also get a breather. In this regard, he assured all help to them in their future endeavors,” said an official.