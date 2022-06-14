Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Biden urges quick action after US senators reach bipartisan gun control deal
Biden urges quick action after US senators reach bipartisan gun control deal

Biden urges quick action after US senators reach bipartisan gun control deal

International 2022-06-14, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

U.S. President Joe Biden has urged lawmakers to get a deal on gun reform to his desk quickly after a group of senators announced a limited bipartisan framework on Sunday in response to last month’s mass shootings.

The plan includes support for state “red flag” laws keeping firearms from potentially dangerous people, tougher criminal background checks for gun buyers under the age of 21 and a crackdown on “straw purchases” by people buying weapons for others who could not pass a background check.

Crafted in response to last month’s massacres at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas and a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, the proposed deal is a modest breakthrough offering measured gun curbs while bolstering efforts to improve school safety and mental health programs.

The agreement does not ensure that legislation will be approved. Lawmakers still must hammer out legislative language that can attract enough votes to pass in both the Senate and House of Representatives, each narrowly controlled by Democrats.__Pakistan Today

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan: Karachi journalist picked up by men in plainclothes

A journalist working for a private television channel was taken away by unidentified men from near... more»

Israel urges nationals to leave Turkey immediately over Iran attack threat

JERUSALEM: Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Monday urged citizens in Turkey to leave... more»

Macron’s majority in doubt after first-round of parliament vote

French President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance was in danger of falling short of a... more»

Biden urges quick action after US senators reach bipartisan gun control deal

U.S. President Joe Biden has urged lawmakers to get a deal on gun reform to his desk quickly after... more»

Fear for democracy in Pakistan as ISI gets power over civil service

Islamabad: Pakistani politicians and activists have raised fears about the military increasing its... more»

Ukraine war protesters surround European Commission building

Protesters formed a human chain outside the European Commission building in Brussels in solidarity... more»

Progressing J&K: Govt launches pioneering interventions to push ‘One District one Product’ under PMFME

SRINAGAR: In its endeavour to promote manufacturing and exports, Jammu and Kashmir government is... more»

AJK cabinet decides not to present budget due to cuts by Islamabad

MUZAFFARABAD; A meeting of the members of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir cabinet and parliamentary... more»

India destroys houses of several Muslim figures after religious riots

Security forces in India have demolished the homes of several Muslim figures allegedly linked to... more»

Anti-terror act in Gilgit-Baltistan is a violation of Human Rights – terms Human Rights Commission:

Gilgit Baltistan: According to a report by Human Rights Commission Pakistan (HRCP), the imposition... more»

Search

Back to Top