Ukraine war protesters surround European Commission building

Protesters formed a human chain outside the European Commission building in Brussels in solidarity with Ukraine’s bid to join the European Union.

Ukrainian officials have made various pleas in the past weeks for their country to be named a candidate for EU membership, a move that would bring the war-torn nation closer to the bloc without guaranteeing its admittance.

Protest organiser Yana Brovdiy told The Associated Press that Ukraine had shown on “many occasions” it was a country which stood for “European values”.

“We are at the forefront, and those reluctant member states must understand that if Ukraine falls the European Union and many members states will be under threat too,” Brovdiy added.__Al Jazeera.com