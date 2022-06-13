Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Ukraine war protesters surround European Commission building
Ukraine war protesters surround European Commission building

Ukraine war protesters surround European Commission building

Europe 2022-06-13, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Protesters formed a human chain outside the European Commission building in Brussels in solidarity with Ukraine’s bid to join the European Union.

Ukrainian officials have made various pleas in the past weeks for their country to be named a candidate for EU membership, a move that would bring the war-torn nation closer to the bloc without guaranteeing its admittance.

Protest organiser Yana Brovdiy told The Associated Press that Ukraine had shown on “many occasions” it was a country which stood for “European values”.

“We are at the forefront, and those reluctant member states must understand that if Ukraine falls the European Union and many members states will be under threat too,” Brovdiy added.__Al Jazeera.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Ukraine war protesters surround European Commission building

Protesters formed a human chain outside the European Commission building in Brussels in solidarity... more»

Progressing J&K: Govt launches pioneering interventions to push ‘One District one Product’ under PMFME

SRINAGAR: In its endeavour to promote manufacturing and exports, Jammu and Kashmir government is... more»

AJK cabinet decides not to present budget due to cuts by Islamabad

MUZAFFARABAD; A meeting of the members of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir cabinet and parliamentary... more»

India destroys houses of several Muslim figures after religious riots

Security forces in India have demolished the homes of several Muslim figures allegedly linked to... more»

Anti-terror act in Gilgit-Baltistan is a violation of Human Rights – terms Human Rights Commission:

Gilgit Baltistan: According to a report by Human Rights Commission Pakistan (HRCP), the imposition... more»

Five dead in Italy helicopter crash, two missing

ROME: Five bodies have been found at the crash site of a helicopter that disappeared in Italy two... more»

China praises India’s multipronged support to Sri Lanka during its crisis

Many countries have been praising India for helping Sri Lanka amid the unprecedented economic... more»

J&K girl at the forefront in environmental protection: converts plastic waste into eco-bricks in Kashmir

Srinagar: Eighteen-year-old Gul Yasmeena has been an avid conservationist since her childhood. A... more»

Defense Committee formed to proceed for legal action for release of Yasin Malik

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has set up a defense committee... more»

India police crack down on protests against Prophet remarks

New Delhi, India – Two teenagers were killed in violence as police cracked down on protests that... more»

Search

Back to Top