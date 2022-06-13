Voice Of Vienna

Progressing J&K: Govt launches pioneering interventions to push ‘One District one Product’ under PMFME

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2022-06-13
SRINAGAR: In its endeavour to promote manufacturing and exports, Jammu and Kashmir government is vigorously working on specific interventions like enhanced marketing, technological innovations, latest designs to push “One District One Product” under PM Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme.

In J&K, the list of “One District One Product” under PMFME scheme was finalized after taking into account the feedback received from various stakeholders. The approved list incorporated Jammu for dairy products; Rajouri for spices; Poonch for mutton and poultry processing; Kishtwar and Doda for walnut processing; Ramban for honey processing; Udhampur for pickles and jam; Reasi for organic vegetables; Kathua for spices and Samba for mushrooms.

For Kashmir division, the approved list incorporated Anantnag for trout fish; Pulwama for saffron; Shopian for apple; Kulgam for apple and spices; Srinagar for flowers; Budgam for exotic vegetables; Baramulla for dairy products; Kupwara for walnut; Ganderbal for honey; Bandipora for processed poultry and mutton.

Pertinently, the Jammu and Kashmir government launched centrally sponsored initiative ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) under PM FME scheme, a component of Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan (ABA) to boost micro food processing industrial sector in J&K. The ODOP scheme was introduced in 2020 by the Central Government to boost traditionally produced perishable indigenous products with their promotion and export as well. The aim of launching this ambitious scheme was to foster balanced regional development, enable holistic socio-economic growth, boost exports and encourage investment.

This innovative initiative is generating enhanced employment opportunities besides creating an ecosystem that promotes success and encourage local producers to go global in J&K. This scheme is also complementing the existing promotional efforts of the government through Agriculture Crop Clusters, Agriculture Export Policy and National Rurban Mission in J&K.

“PMFME, being implemented with the central funding of 60 per cent and state funding of 40 per cent, is working tremendously towards strengthening unorganized micro food processing units besides promoting formalization of the sector.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, while talking about different initiatives launched by J&K administration for development of industrial sector, said that “We are enhancing people’s access to financial products, promoting One District One Product, institutional credit to women, youth, SMEs, handicrafts, horticulture and various other priority sectors.”

Recently, Union Minister for Food Processing Industries unveiled six brands including Kashmiri chilli, as part of ‘One District-One Product’ (ODOP) strategy under centrally sponsored scheme PMFME.

The first consignment of Kashmiri walnuts was recently flagged off from Budgam under the scheme. A truck carrying 2,000 kg of walnuts was dispatched to Bengaluru under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative of the ministry of Commerce and Industry. There is immense potential for this product to make its place in the local and global markets.

Under the initial phase of ODOP programme, 106 products have been identified from 103 districts across 27 states and 68 products out of the 106 products are available on big e-commerce platforms.

