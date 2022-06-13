Five dead in Italy helicopter crash, two missing

ROME: Five bodies have been found at the crash site of a helicopter that disappeared in Italy two days ago, while two people are still missing, local media reported on Saturday.

The helicopter crashed on Mt. Cusna in the northern part of Italy, according to news agency ANSA.

Seven people were aboard the helicopter, including four Turkish and two Lebanese nationals.

It was heading from Lucca in Tuscany to the northern city of Treviso when it vanished from radars on Thursday.

While a search is underway for the missing passengers, diplomatic sources said there were no survivors in the crash.__Tribune.com