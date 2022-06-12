EU to finalise opinion next week on Ukraine hopes to join

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said that her executive will finalise its opinion on whether Ukraine should be given candidate status to join the EU “by the end of next week”.

“The discussions today will enable us to finalise our assessment by the end of next week,” she told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a joint news conference in Kyiv.

Von der Leyen, in her second trip to Kyiv since the start of the war, reminded Zelensky that, despite progress on administrative reforms and elsewhere, much still needed to be done – “You have done a lot in strengthening the rule of law but there is still need for reforms to be implemented, to fight corruption for example,” she told the joint news conference.

Ukraine began the process of applying to join the EU in February this year, four days after Russia’s invasion. It normally takes years for countries to negotiate EU membership, with candidates having to prove that they meet multiple criteria – from respecting democracy and the rule of law to having a robust enough economy.

Zelensky has suggested the EU use a special procedure to grant Ukraine immediate membership of the bloc.__BBC.com