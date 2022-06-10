Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Indian police file case against BJP spokeswoman over blasphemous remarks
Indian police file case against BJP spokeswoman over blasphemous remarks

Indian police file case against BJP spokeswoman over blasphemous remarks

International 2022-06-10, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

NEW DELHI: An official of India’s ruling party has been named by police in a case for inciting people after her insulting remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) spurred a string of condemnations from the oil-rich Gulf states and other Muslim-majority nations.

Nurpur Sharma, spokeswoman for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been named in one of two cases registered for “inciting people on the basis of various divisive lines,” the Delhi police said on Thursday.

Indian journalist and author Saba Naqvi was also booked in the case after an alleged anti-Hindu tweet.

On Sunday, BJP suspended the membership of Sharma, and another worker Naveen Kumar Jindal was expelled from the party over comments he made about Islam on social media.

Sharma had made insulting remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in a television debate, triggering a wave of condemnations within India and from the Islamic world.

More than a dozen countries — as well as international organisations — condemned the controversial remarks.

Calls have grown for a boycott of Indian products in Gulf countries, while the BJP has suspended Sharma and asked its spokespeople to speak more responsibly in public.

The latest development comes as Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is on a three-day visit to New Delhi.

Abdollahian met Ajit Kumar Doval, India’s national security adviser on Wednesday.

In a statement issued after the meeting, Iran said the Indian top official expressed regret over the recent controversy and promised action.

In India, the filing of a complaint is the first process in any police investigation and is typically followed by questioning of the accused.

Sharma did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent via a Twitter direct message. Reuters could not find a phone number or email address for her. A BJP spokesperson did not answer his phone.

Sharma said on Twitter on Sunday her comment on the prophet was in response to “continuous insult and disrespect” towards a Hindu god during the TV debate, but that she had withdrawn her statement.

Many Indian TV stations regularly host debates on communal issues where Muslim and Hindu speakers shout at each other.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

US House passes gun bill doomed to fail in senate

The US House of Representatives has voted through a series of measures regulating the sale of... more»

Indian police file case against BJP spokeswoman over blasphemous remarks

NEW DELHI: An official of India’s ruling party has been named by police in a case for... more»

UN watchdog says Iran plans to ramp up uranium enrichment

Iran plans to install two new cascades of advanced centrifuges that will allow Tehran to rapidly... more»

Pakistan: Power crisis worsens as shortfall reaches 7,000 megawatts

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Electricity supplies to homes, businesses and factories across Pakistan have... more»

Turkish Coast Guard saves 77 migrants pushed back by Greece

Turkish Coast Guard teams have rescued 77 irregular migrants pushed back by Greek authorities in... more»

200 Pakistani officials from Ministry of Religious Affairs to perform Haj at the cost of public exchequer

A list of 200 officials/officers from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has... more»

Iran dismantles nuclear monitoring cameras after IAEA censure

Tehran, Iran – Iran has turned off a number of cameras installed by the global nuclear watchdog... more»

Pakistan: ISPR warns of legal action over ‘malicious allegations’ against army, its leadership

The military on Wednesday dismissed allegations hurled against its top leadership by senior... more»

Paris woman condemns police for friend’s fatal shooting

A young woman who saw her friend fatally shot by police in Paris at the weekend has said there was... more»

Russia Will Be Unable To Maintain Military Strength Due To West’s Sanctions, German Chancellor Says

VILNIUS – Russia will be unable to sustain its military capabilities due to tough Western... more»

Search

Back to Top