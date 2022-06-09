Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Turkish Coast Guard saves 77 migrants pushed back by Greece
Turkish Coast Guard saves 77 migrants pushed back by Greece

Turkish Coast Guard saves 77 migrants pushed back by Greece

Europe 2022-06-09, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Turkish Coast Guard teams have rescued 77 irregular migrants pushed back by Greek authorities in two separate operations conducted off the western province of İzmir’s Dikili district on June 8.

The first team patrolled the Dikili coasts upon notifications that some migrants on a dinghy were floating on the sea.

Some 38 migrants on the boat were saved as another team sailed to the sea following another notification.

During the second patrol, the Coast Guard found some 39 irregular migrants on a boat.

The nationalities of the migrants were identified as all 77 were delivered to the provincial migration office.

Two pushback incidents occurred a day after the Coast Guard of the southwestern province of Muğla saved some 16 migrants off the Bodrum coast.

Meanwhile, state-run national news channel TRT Haber broadcast a video showing the Turkish Coast Guard ships witnessing Greek authorities pushing back migrants off the northwestern province of Balıkesir’s Ayvalık district.

The video showed a Greek ship pulling a rubber boat full of migrants toward Turkish waters.

“They caught us and told us to return to Turkey. They tied our boat with a rope and pulled us to the Turkish waters,” a migrant told TRT Haber.

“I was scared by the Greeks’ attitudes. They left us to die,” said another migrant.

Thanking the Turkish Coast Guard for saving their lives, one of the migrants accused Greek officials of beating them.__Daily Hurriyet

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Turkish Coast Guard saves 77 migrants pushed back by Greece

Turkish Coast Guard teams have rescued 77 irregular migrants pushed back by Greek authorities in... more»

200 Pakistani officials from Ministry of Religious Affairs to perform Haj at the cost of public exchequer

A list of 200 officials/officers from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has... more»

Iran dismantles nuclear monitoring cameras after IAEA censure

Tehran, Iran – Iran has turned off a number of cameras installed by the global nuclear watchdog... more»

Pakistan: ISPR warns of legal action over ‘malicious allegations’ against army, its leadership

The military on Wednesday dismissed allegations hurled against its top leadership by senior... more»

Paris woman condemns police for friend’s fatal shooting

A young woman who saw her friend fatally shot by police in Paris at the weekend has said there was... more»

Russia Will Be Unable To Maintain Military Strength Due To West’s Sanctions, German Chancellor Says

VILNIUS – Russia will be unable to sustain its military capabilities due to tough Western... more»

Quality and Affordable medical care at doorsteps to people in J&K

SRINAGAR: Government of India has opened 108 Jan Aushadhi Kendras to people of Jammu and Kashmir... more»

Swedish government averts political crisis with last-minute deal

Sweden’s government on Tuesday averted a political crisis, after it clinched a last-minute deal... more»

Italian Anti-Terrorism Directorate arrests 14 Pakistanis linked to 2020 Paris terror attack

Genoa, Italy: District Anti-Mafia & Anti-Terrorism Directorateauthorities in the northwestern... more»

Russian MPs vote to quit European Court of Human Rights

The Russian parliament has passed a pair of bills ending the jurisdiction of the European Court of... more»

Search

Back to Top