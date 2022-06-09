Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Russia Will Be Unable To Maintain Military Strength Due To West’s Sanctions, German Chancellor Says
Russia Will Be Unable To Maintain Military Strength Due To West’s Sanctions, German Chancellor Says

Russia Will Be Unable To Maintain Military Strength Due To West’s Sanctions, German Chancellor Says

Europe 2022-06-09, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

VILNIUS – Russia will be unable to sustain its military capabilities due to tough Western sanctions, German Chancel-lor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday.

Western countries have hit Russia with a swathe of sanctions since its invasion of the Ukraine, with Scholz asserting that the “very effective, very-far reaching” injunctions would set the Russian economy back “by decades.” “ Russia will not be able to participate in the progress of the world, in eco-nomic and technical progress. That is becoming clearer every day, and it is a significant detriment,“ the Chancel-lor said at a press conference during his visit to the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius for a meeting with the heads of the Baltic states. Scholz added that even if Russia abused imports of civilian goods for military purposes, Moscow will also not be able to retain its military capa-bilities the same way due to the sanc-tions.

In his first visit to a NATO country that borders Russia, the Chancellor also joined leaders from Estonia and Lat-via in promising to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank by pledging to bolster Germany’s military support to Lithuania.

“As allies in NATO, we are committed to each other and will defend every inch of NATO territory in the event of an attack,“ Scholz added, speaking alongside Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Latvian Prime Minister Arturs Krisjanis Karins.__The Nation

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Iran dismantles nuclear monitoring cameras after IAEA censure

Tehran, Iran – Iran has turned off a number of cameras installed by the global nuclear watchdog... more»

Pakistan: ISPR warns of legal action over ‘malicious allegations’ against army, its leadership

The military on Wednesday dismissed allegations hurled against its top leadership by senior... more»

Paris woman condemns police for friend’s fatal shooting

A young woman who saw her friend fatally shot by police in Paris at the weekend has said there was... more»

Russia Will Be Unable To Maintain Military Strength Due To West’s Sanctions, German Chancellor Says

VILNIUS – Russia will be unable to sustain its military capabilities due to tough Western... more»

Quality and Affordable medical care at doorsteps to people in J&K

SRINAGAR: Government of India has opened 108 Jan Aushadhi Kendras to people of Jammu and Kashmir... more»

Swedish government averts political crisis with last-minute deal

Sweden’s government on Tuesday averted a political crisis, after it clinched a last-minute deal... more»

Italian Anti-Terrorism Directorate arrests 14 Pakistanis linked to 2020 Paris terror attack

Genoa, Italy: District Anti-Mafia & Anti-Terrorism Directorateauthorities in the northwestern... more»

Russian MPs vote to quit European Court of Human Rights

The Russian parliament has passed a pair of bills ending the jurisdiction of the European Court of... more»

EU sets date for common phone charge cable

The days of hunting through cables to find the right charger may be coming to an end. The... more»

Four Terrorists Killed In North Wazristan, Nushki IBOs: Pak Army

Security forces on Tuesday gunned down four terrorists in two separate Intelligence Based... more»

Search

Back to Top