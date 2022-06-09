Quality and Affordable medical care at doorsteps to people in J&K

SRINAGAR: Government of India has opened 108 Jan Aushadhi Kendras to people of Jammu and Kashmir on 08/06/2022. With these, J&K now has 228 Kendras functional with high standard and quality medicines, surgical equipments and other requisite services available at affordable prices.

Such developments in the healthcare sector of J&K have immensely helped people in availing the best medical facility within J&K in hassle free and transparent manner. People are excited with the qualitative and quantitative improvement in healthcare utilities at their door steps which has also reduced their out-of-pocket expenditure on this account.

An official of health department said that the initiative will popularize generic medicines among the masses and dispel prevalent notion that low priced generic medicines are of inferior quality or are less effective.

On May 9, 2011, the first store was opened at Red Cross Building Exchange Road Srinagar after Jan Aushadhi scheme was launched in the year 2010.

The Jan Aushadhi outlets known as Jan Aushadhi Kendras are becoming popular for providing generic medicines at affordable rates with quality and efficiency at par with branded medicine.

According to official data, 11 centers have been set up in Jammu, 2 in Doda, 9 in Poonch, 5 in Rajouri, 3 in Ramban, 6 in Reasi, 10 in Samba, 4 in Kathua and 2 in Udhampur districts of Jammu region.

Similarly, 8 such centers have been set up in Srinagar, 6 in Pulwama, 6 in Ganderbal, 5 in Bandipora, 10 in Kupwara, 6 in Anantnag, 1 in Shopian, 4 in Kulgam, 5 in Baramulla and 6 in Budgam districts of Kashmir region.

These Kendras have been established within the government health care institutions in tertiary care hospitals in Jammu and Srinagar, District Hospitals, Sub District Hospitals and Primary Healthcare Centres which also covered far flung areas like Arnas, Darmi (Reasi), Sedow (Shopian) Tangdar, Kalarose and Sogam (Kupwara) to make available affordable and quality medicines available to people.

Procurement of Janaushadhi products is being executed through e-tender portal (CPPP) of Government of India while following SAP based inventory management. Besides this, administration has also put in place an effective mechanism of blacklisting and debarring of vendors, suppliers and manufacturers for failure in supply and penalty for late delivery. As regards quality of medicines is concerned, two tier quality assurance is being maintained by procuring medicines only from WHO-GMP certified companies and testing through laboratories accredited by NABL.

Further, under this scheme, medicines are provided to common citizens of the country at a price cheaper by 50 to 90 per cent of average market price. Affordable sanitary napkins are being made available through this scheme to improve the menstrual hygiene management. This would go a long way in strengthening the health care infrastructure in J&K and ensuring quality medicare reaches every nook and corner of J&K.