Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / 200 Pakistani officials from Ministry of Religious Affairs to perform Haj at the cost of public exchequer
200 Pakistani officials from Ministry of Religious Affairs to perform Haj at the cost of public exchequer

200 Pakistani officials from Ministry of Religious Affairs to perform Haj at the cost of public exchequer

International 2022-06-09, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

A list of 200 officials/officers from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has been finalised by the Government of Pakistan for the upcoming Haj.

Only from the minister’s office, a total list of 35 members has been prepared including five drivers, four gunmen, one cook and 11 personal secretaries and assistants. The minister himself will also be performing Haj this year.

In this list of 200 people, there are a total of 16 drivers, over 20 people are identified as security guards/ gunmen/ chowkidars and there are three stenotypists. Apart from this, cooks, tubewell workers and pump operators are also included in the list which will be going to ensure safety of the pilgrims going to Saudi Arabia.

Directors, assistant directors, deputy directors and Director Generals of different wings and departments of the ministry along with their staff members will also be performing Haj and are part of the list.

The list, in addition, mentions over 22 people as upper division clerks and lower division clerks who are expected to perform Haj this year. Further, district educational officers, district cooperative officers, assistant audit officers and district medical officers are also expected to be accompanying pilgrims as reflected in the list.

The Shehbaz government announced the Haj-2022package, putting the expenses during the holy journey to more than Rs 850,000. While the government would provide a subsidy of Rs 150,000 to help the intending pilgrims. Religious Affairs Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor told a press conference that the federal cabinet had approved support amount of Rs 150,000 for pilgrims, after which the total cost of the Haj package would come down to just over Rs700,000.

Considering 0.85 million rupees as cost of Haj for one person, the total amount for 200 people is estimated around 170 million rupees, which the Government of Pakistan will pay from public exchequer.

This misuse of state funds by Pakistan Government minister is being strongly criticised in social media by Pakistani people. With Pakistan economy moving towards bankruptcy, such spending of public money is unwarranted.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

200 Pakistani officials from Ministry of Religious Affairs to perform Haj at the cost of public exchequer

A list of 200 officials/officers from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has... more»

Iran dismantles nuclear monitoring cameras after IAEA censure

Tehran, Iran – Iran has turned off a number of cameras installed by the global nuclear watchdog... more»

Pakistan: ISPR warns of legal action over ‘malicious allegations’ against army, its leadership

The military on Wednesday dismissed allegations hurled against its top leadership by senior... more»

Paris woman condemns police for friend’s fatal shooting

A young woman who saw her friend fatally shot by police in Paris at the weekend has said there was... more»

Russia Will Be Unable To Maintain Military Strength Due To West’s Sanctions, German Chancellor Says

VILNIUS – Russia will be unable to sustain its military capabilities due to tough Western... more»

Quality and Affordable medical care at doorsteps to people in J&K

SRINAGAR: Government of India has opened 108 Jan Aushadhi Kendras to people of Jammu and Kashmir... more»

Swedish government averts political crisis with last-minute deal

Sweden’s government on Tuesday averted a political crisis, after it clinched a last-minute deal... more»

Italian Anti-Terrorism Directorate arrests 14 Pakistanis linked to 2020 Paris terror attack

Genoa, Italy: District Anti-Mafia & Anti-Terrorism Directorateauthorities in the northwestern... more»

Russian MPs vote to quit European Court of Human Rights

The Russian parliament has passed a pair of bills ending the jurisdiction of the European Court of... more»

EU sets date for common phone charge cable

The days of hunting through cables to find the right charger may be coming to an end. The... more»

Search

Back to Top