Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Swedish government averts political crisis with last-minute deal
Swedish government averts political crisis with last-minute deal

Swedish government averts political crisis with last-minute deal

Europe 2022-06-08, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Sweden’s government on Tuesday averted a political crisis, after it clinched a last-minute deal to ensure its justice minister survived a no-confidence vote in parliament.

The deal stems from winning the support of an independent lawmaker who is determined that Stockholm does not cave into Turkish conditions for supporting Sweden’s bid to join NATO.

The potential crisis came just three months ahead of general elections and less than a year after the Social Democratic government was toppled and then returned to power within weeks.

The no-confidence vote held on Tuesday was launched by the far-right Sweden Democrats who accuse Justice Minister Morgan Johansson of failing to stem rising gang violence. Sweden has struggled to reduce the shootings and bombings that have plagued the country in recent years, usually due to gangland rivalries or organised criminals battling over the drug market.

“We have reached a point where the single most important crime policy measure is to give Morgan Johansson an early retirement,” Sweden Democrat MP Henrik Vinge told parliament last week.

Supported by the conservative Moderate Party, the Liberal Party and the Christian Democrats, 174 of 349 MPs voted for the motion, one short of the absolute majority needed to oust the minister. Of the remaining, 97 voted against, 70 abstained and eight were absent.

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, who became Sweden’s first woman premier when she took over the reins in November, had said she would resign if a no-confidence vote passed against Johansson, saying all government decisions were made collectively.__Daily Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Swedish government averts political crisis with last-minute deal

Sweden’s government on Tuesday averted a political crisis, after it clinched a last-minute deal... more»

Italian Anti-Terrorism Directorate arrests 14 Pakistanis linked to 2020 Paris terror attack

Genoa, Italy: District Anti-Mafia & Anti-Terrorism Directorateauthorities in the northwestern... more»

Russian MPs vote to quit European Court of Human Rights

The Russian parliament has passed a pair of bills ending the jurisdiction of the European Court of... more»

EU sets date for common phone charge cable

The days of hunting through cables to find the right charger may be coming to an end. The... more»

Four Terrorists Killed In North Wazristan, Nushki IBOs: Pak Army

Security forces on Tuesday gunned down four terrorists in two separate Intelligence Based... more»

7 out of 10 Muslims in UK experience Islamophobia at work: Survey

LONDON: Seven in 10 British Muslims have experienced some form of Islamophobia in the workplace,... more»

British Airways temporarily suspends Pakistan operations

ISLAMABAD: British Airways Tuesday announced a temporary suspension of direct flights between... more»

Pakistan heading towards becoming water-scarce country: Minister Sherry Rehman

Islamabad: Pakistan is currently facing a severe water shortage. According to the Indus River... more»

Protests across UK to mark 33rd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre

LONDON: A number of rallies were organized in London and across Britain to mark the 33rd... more»

UK’s Boris Johnson wins confidence vote but suffers big rebellion

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a confidence vote on Monday but a rebellion by 148... more»

Search

Back to Top