Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Italian Anti-Terrorism Directorate arrests 14 Pakistanis linked to 2020 Paris terror attack
Italian Anti-Terrorism Directorate arrests 14 Pakistanis linked to 2020 Paris terror attack

Italian Anti-Terrorism Directorate arrests 14 Pakistanis linked to 2020 Paris terror attack

Europe 2022-06-08, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Genoa, Italy: District Anti-Mafia & Anti-Terrorism Directorate
authorities in the northwestern Italian port city of Genoa on Tuesday (07/06/2022) arrested 14 Pakistani citizens who were part of the terror module linked to Pakistani-born Zaher Hassan Mahmood who stabbed two people in September 2020 outside the former offices in Paris of the Charlie Hebdo magazine.

The arrested Pakistani nationals have criminal association with an international terror group, and are suspected of belonging to a terror cell called “Gabar Group” with direct links to the Zaher Hassan Mahmood, who had obtained refugee status in Italy in 2015.

Mahmood, now 27 and in French custody, told investigators that he acted out of anger over caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad that had been republished by the weekly paper. Two people were seriously wounded in the stabbing, which took place outside the newspaper’s former offices where Islamic extremists killed 12 people in January 2015. The two brothers involved in the 2015 attack targeted Charlie Hebdo because they believed the newspaper had blasphemed Islam by publishing the same Muhammad caricatures.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Italian Anti-Terrorism Directorate arrests 14 Pakistanis linked to 2020 Paris terror attack

Genoa, Italy: District Anti-Mafia & Anti-Terrorism Directorateauthorities in the northwestern... more»

Russian MPs vote to quit European Court of Human Rights

The Russian parliament has passed a pair of bills ending the jurisdiction of the European Court of... more»

EU sets date for common phone charge cable

The days of hunting through cables to find the right charger may be coming to an end. The... more»

Four Terrorists Killed In North Wazristan, Nushki IBOs: Pak Army

Security forces on Tuesday gunned down four terrorists in two separate Intelligence Based... more»

7 out of 10 Muslims in UK experience Islamophobia at work: Survey

LONDON: Seven in 10 British Muslims have experienced some form of Islamophobia in the workplace,... more»

British Airways temporarily suspends Pakistan operations

ISLAMABAD: British Airways Tuesday announced a temporary suspension of direct flights between... more»

Pakistan heading towards becoming water-scarce country: Minister Sherry Rehman

Islamabad: Pakistan is currently facing a severe water shortage. According to the Indus River... more»

Protests across UK to mark 33rd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre

LONDON: A number of rallies were organized in London and across Britain to mark the 33rd... more»

UK’s Boris Johnson wins confidence vote but suffers big rebellion

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a confidence vote on Monday but a rebellion by 148... more»

Kosovo war veterans demanding higher pensions clash with police

Hundreds of Kosovo war veterans have clashed with police at a protest to demand higher pensions,... more»

Search

Back to Top