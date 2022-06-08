Italian Anti-Terrorism Directorate arrests 14 Pakistanis linked to 2020 Paris terror attack

Genoa, Italy: District Anti-Mafia & Anti-Terrorism Directorate

authorities in the northwestern Italian port city of Genoa on Tuesday (07/06/2022) arrested 14 Pakistani citizens who were part of the terror module linked to Pakistani-born Zaher Hassan Mahmood who stabbed two people in September 2020 outside the former offices in Paris of the Charlie Hebdo magazine.

The arrested Pakistani nationals have criminal association with an international terror group, and are suspected of belonging to a terror cell called “Gabar Group” with direct links to the Zaher Hassan Mahmood, who had obtained refugee status in Italy in 2015.

Mahmood, now 27 and in French custody, told investigators that he acted out of anger over caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad that had been republished by the weekly paper. Two people were seriously wounded in the stabbing, which took place outside the newspaper’s former offices where Islamic extremists killed 12 people in January 2015. The two brothers involved in the 2015 attack targeted Charlie Hebdo because they believed the newspaper had blasphemed Islam by publishing the same Muhammad caricatures.