Four Terrorists Killed In North Wazristan, Nushki IBOs: Pak Army

Security forces on Tuesday gunned down four terrorists in two separate Intelligence Based Operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

According to a statement issued by The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in general area Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District, on reported presence of terrorists.

During intense exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed. Weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

On the other hand, the security forces also conducted an operation in Parodh Mountains near Nushki area of Balochistan on reports of the presence of terrorists to apprehend them.

The ISPR said, once the troops started clearance operation in the area, terrorists tried to escape from their hideout and opened fire onto security forces.

Meanwhile, two terrorists belonging to the outlawed Baloch Republican Army (BRA) including Nadeem and Shahzad Alam were killed in ensuing exchange of fire with the security forces.

The ISPR said that these terrorists were involved in recent security incidents in Kharan and surroundings besides planting of an improvised explosive device (IED) on a security forces convoys.

In addition, arms and ammunition were also recovered which were intended to be used by the terrorists for disrupting peace and security in the area.

The ISPR said that in step with the nation, the security forces remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.__The Nation

