Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / Women empowerment in Kashmir – Forest waste converted to attractive handicrafts: Srinagar: Pine
Women empowerment in Kashmir – Forest waste converted to attractive handicrafts: Srinagar: Pine

Women empowerment in Kashmir – Forest waste converted to attractive handicrafts: Srinagar: Pine

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2022-06-07, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

forests account for 16.40 percent of the total wooded area in J&K. In summers, the shedding of dry needles forms a thick mat on the ground which not only affects the growth of regeneration, but due to the slow rate of decomposition, the needles sometimes easily catch fire, causing unaccountable damage to the environment.

To tackle this problem, around 500 women from J&K, organised into 28 self-help groups, are using these pine needles as raw material for the creation of eco-friendly handicraft products. They blend creativity to craft and meet the expectations of handicraft-loving customers with these products. J&K Forest department is actively involved in this initiative to train and handhold the SHGs in their activities. Because of the continuous efforts of these SHGs, each of them has generated an income of around 2.5 lakh rupees within six months of their inception.

Government is making efforts to train more women with this skill. “From rural areas, many women are coming forward to learn this skill and disperse the idea of livelihood generation from chir pine needles. We have around 22 women who are trained enough to impart these skills to other villagers and are emerging as master trainers,” said Senior Forest department official.

He added that they are planning to expand the initiative to all districts of Jammu &Kashmir where there is adequate production of pine needles. “Also, various handicraft products from the needles include roti box, tray with wooden base, dining mats, purses, baskets, hats, etc. These products are distinct from other handicraft items as no chemical is involved in the entire process. Also, they are quite durable and last from 15-20 years,” said the official.

Almost no one was doing anything constructive about the pine needles. “We wanted to elevate this material and make something that had a potential for mass appeal like daily products generating livelihood at the same time. All the qualities of being eco-friendly, and biodegradable made it an excellent choice for making handicraft items,” he said.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Ukraine war: Another Russian general killed by Ukrainian forces – reports

Russian state media have confirmed the death of one of Moscow’s top generals during heavy... more»

Brent Climbs Above $120/Bbl After Saudi Arabia Hikes Crude Prices

Oil futures jumped on Monday, with Brent rising above $120 a barrel after Saudi Arabia hiked... more»

Women empowerment in Kashmir – Forest waste converted to attractive handicrafts: Srinagar: Pine

forests account for 16.40 percent of the total wooded area in J&K. In summers, the shedding of... more»

Pakistan: President Alvi orders action against Education Ministry for wasting German aid since 30 years

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday held the Ministry of Education responsible for... more»

Sports Tourism gaining momentum in Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir offers the potential to woo domestic and international travellers by... more»

Flight ban hits Russian foreign minister’s visit to Serbia

A visit to Serbia by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on 6-7 June has been cancelled because... more»

7 terrorists killed in North Waziristan, Bannu IBOs: Pak Army

Security forces killed seven terrorists in two intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Bannu and... more»

India’s ruling party suspends official over comments about Islam

MUMBAI: India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Sunday it had suspended BJP... more»

Kashmir’s Grand Mufti Nasir-Ul-Islam condemns targeted killing of civilians by militants

Srinagar: Kashmir’s Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam has expressed his pain on the targeted... more»

Bangladesh port depot fire kills dozens, injures hundreds

At least 34 people have died after a fire that sparked a huge chemical explosion and was still... more»

Search

Back to Top