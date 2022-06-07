Voice Of Vienna

Pakistan heading towards becoming water-scarce country: Minister Sherry Rehman

Islamabad: Pakistan is currently facing a severe water shortage. According to the Indus River System Authority (IRSA), the water shortage in the country, first estimated at 22 per cent, is actually 38 per cent in June, 2022. Nearly 40 per cent water scarcity for irrigation functions amid the Kharif season is alarming as the sowing of main vegetation is underway. This state of water scarcity is getting worse much sooner than projected. Nearly all federating units of Pakistan are now under the double whammy of a terrible heat surge and a threat of water scarcity. Balochistan, southern Punjab, and Sindh are the worst affected. In these provinces, vegetation sowing trends will be severely impacted if the situation does not improve soon.

Pakistan had faced the warmest months on record since 1961, with temperatures ranging from 3 to 6 degrees centigrade warmer than normal, Minister Sherry Rehman said on the lines of World Environment Day, adding that the country had a harsh and lengthy heatwave with no breezy spring.

“Summer came early, giving us the longest heatwave in Pakistan’s history,” she said.

“Pakistan must act to save its resources as much as possible. We must work at home to conserve our water, and stop polluting the sea, the air and our soil,” Ms Rehman said, adding that “90pc of our plastics, plastic bags, single-use plastic bottles are ending up in our seas and rivers, which are being consumed by the fish and marine life we eat”.

At this critical juncture, representatives of federal and provincial governments must come together to tackle the issue of water distribution for the provinces. To avoid any further disagreement and protests, the authorities must devise a consensus mechanism to gauge water influx and outflows at barrages and their subsidiary canals. An honest distribution of water is the solution but reaching a consensus in this matter is even more challenging.

The water shortage also means contaminated water is being consumed by citizens who have no choice. There have been reports of several cases of cholera from Balochistan, Punjab, and Sindh – posing a serious threat to public health as this water-borne disease is lethal and may get out of hand if preventive measures are not taken on a priority basis. It is surprising that the authorities responsible for healthcare management have not yet issued any advisory to alert the people of the compounded effect of cholera, heat, and water shortages across the country. The fact that people have little knowledge about how to deal with waterborne diseases adds to the problem.

Federal and Provincial government has to take concrete steps to stop the deteriorating situation. However, offlate, the focus of the governments is on politics than on governance. It is high time, governments give attention to this problem and take concrete steps.

A combined effort is needed by the various relevant ministries, and provincial governments: get clean water to the people; ensure health systems are ready to deal with cholera or other disease outbreaks; and figure out a way to prioritize areas with drought-like conditions.

