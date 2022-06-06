Voice Of Vienna

7 terrorists killed in North Waziristan, Bannu IBOs: Pak Army

International 2022-06-06, by Comments Off 1
Security forces killed seven terrorists in two intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Bannu and North Waziristan District, the military’s media affairs wing said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), forces conducted IBOs in Jani Khel, Bannu District and Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District on the reported presence of terrorists in the area.

The statement said an intense exchange of fire ensued when the forces conducted operations in the areas. As a result, five terrorists were killed in Jani Khel and two were gunned down in the North Waziristan District.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorists, the ISPR added.

The military said the terrorists killed during the operations were actively involved in terror activities against security forces.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operations and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area,” the ISPR statement added.

Two weeks ago, security forces had killed two “important and most wanted” terrorists of the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in North Waziristan district’s Boya area.

The slain terrorists were identified as commander Rasheed alias Jabir and Abdul Salam alias Chamtoo, the ISPR had said.

Also last month, three Pakistan Army soldiers and at least three children were martyred in a suicide blast in the vicinity of Miranshah, North Waziristan.

In a brief statement, the military had said the intelligence agencies were investigating to find out about [the] suicide bomber and his handlers/facilitators.

Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also condemned the suicide attack and expressed grief over the lives lost.__Dawn.com

