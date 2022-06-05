Hizb commander Nisar Khanday killed in Anantnag gunfight: Kashmir police

Srinagar June 4: Hizbul Mujahideen commander Nisar Khanday was killed while three soldiers and a civilian were injured in an overnight gunfight in Rishipora area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

“AnantnagEncounterUpdate: #Terrorist Commander of proscribed terror outfit HM Nisar Khanday killed. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 AK 47 rifle recovered. Operation in progress, “IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said in a statement.

The gunfight broke out on Friday evening after security forces cordoned the area following inputs about the presence of militants.

Three soldiers and a civilian were injured in the initial exchange of fire.__GK News