Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Blaze reported at Delhi airport after towing vehicle catches fire
Blaze reported at Delhi airport after towing vehicle catches fire

Blaze reported at Delhi airport after towing vehicle catches fire

International 2022-06-04, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

A fire incident was reported at the cargo bay of Delhi Airport on Friday evening after a pushback towing vehicle caught fire.

“On Friday at about 5:25pm it came to notice that a pushback towing vehicle had caught fire at the cargo bay number 262 near an export barrier,” an airport official told ANI.

Soon after, firefighters were called to the location, and the fire was completely brought under control.

“Fire brigade immediately reached the location and controlled the fire. Later at about 5:48pm, the fire was fully controlled,” Delhi airport officials who were at the spot told ANI.

Notably, several passenger planes were present at the time of the incident, loading baggage.

A video which ANI has shows that at the time fire was reported, several passengers aircraft were near the fire site, but no damage has been reported.

The concerned departments have ordered an internal investigation, including the Cargo Department, for the fire incident.__Khaleed Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Blaze reported at Delhi airport after towing vehicle catches fire

A fire incident was reported at the cargo bay of Delhi Airport on Friday evening after a pushback... more»

Pakistan: FIA seeks court’s permission to arrest PM Shahbaz, CM Hamza in money laundering case

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday sought the court’s permission to... more»

Pakistan: CAA employee seeks permission to bring donkey cart to work over soaring fuel prices

An employee of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday wrote a letter to the head of the... more»

‘Big blow to Putin’s war’: Sanctions approved on Russian oil

A sixth round of European Union sanctions targeting Russian oil, banks, and military officials... more»

Iran warns of ‘immediate’ response to ‘political’ action by IAEA

Iran said Friday it will respond immediately to any “political” action at a looming... more»

Russia braces for economic upheaval as sanctions start to bite

With billions of dollars in financial reserves and money still coming in from oil and gas exports,... more»

Security Concerns Leave Afghan Evacuees Stuck In Balkan Camp

For some Afghans who were evacuated as their country fell to the Taliban last summer, the journey... more»

Some Indian officials ignoring or supporting attacks on minorities: US

Some officials in India are ignoring or even supporting rising attacks on people and places of... more»

Kashmir: AJK Neglected – Massive cut in agreed share of Federal taxes and Grant

MUZAFFAFABAD: Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government has slashed the development grant and share in... more»

Ukraine President Zelensky says Russia controls a fifth of Ukrainian territory

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky says that Russian forces have seized 20% of his... more»

Search

Back to Top