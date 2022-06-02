Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Iran Says IAEA Report On Undeclared Sites ‘Not Fair’
Iran Says IAEA Report On Undeclared Sites ‘Not Fair’

Iran Says IAEA Report On Undeclared Sites ‘Not Fair’

International 2022-06-02, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

TEHRAN – Iran condemned as “not fair” Tuesday a report by the UN nuclear watchdog on traces of nuclear material found at three undeclared sites.

The comments came with talks deadlocked since March on reviving a 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and world powers.

“Unfortunately, this report does not reflect the reality of the negotiations between Iran and the IAEA,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters, referring to the Monday report by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“It’s not a fair and balanced report,” he said, adding: “We expect this path to be corrected.”

In the report, the watchdog said it still had questions which were “not clarified” regarding nuclear material previously found at three sites .__The Nation

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan: PTI seeks UN intervention over govt ‘crackdown’

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sought on Wednesday the intervention of the United... more»

Iran Says IAEA Report On Undeclared Sites ‘Not Fair’

TEHRAN – Iran condemned as “not fair” Tuesday a report by the UN nuclear watchdog on traces... more»

Jammu-Baramulla rail link – Accelerating infrastructure development in Kashmir

Jammu- Baramulla railway line project will act as a catalyst for accelerated development,... more»

Denmark votes on joining EU’s common defence policy

COPENHAGEN: Traditionally eurosceptic Denmark votes Wednesday in a referendum on whether to... more»

US remains committed to reopening Jerusalem consulate: State Dept

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration remains committed to re-opening a US consulate in Jerusalem... more»

Germany announces swap deal with Greece for tanks to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday he had agreed a deal with Greece that would see Athens... more»

Trudeau announces Canada handgun ‘freeze’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a proposed freeze on handgun ownership in Canada that... more»

Israel signs UAE free trade deal – first in Arab world

DUBAI: Israel signed a free trade deal with the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, its first with an... more»

Russian oil: EU agrees compromise deal on banning imports

EU leaders say they will block most Russian oil imports by the end of 2022 to punish Moscow for... more»

Greek forces pushback dozens of Syrian refugees into Turkey

Greek forces have forcibly pushed 94 Syrian refugees, 30 of whom were children trapped in an islet... more»

Search

Back to Top