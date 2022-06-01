Ukraine Claims 30,500 Russian Troops Killed Since Start Of War

At least 30,500 Russian soldiers have so far been killed during the war in Ukraine, the Ukrainian army claimed on Tuesday.

Some 150 Russian troops were killed over the past 24 hours, according to a statement by the Ukrainian General Staff.

It said the Ukrainian forces have destroyed 208 Russian planes, 174 helicopters, 1,358 tanks, 3,302 armored vehicles, 649 artilleries, 207 rocket launchers, and 93 air-defense systems since the start of the war.

Russia has also lost 2,275 vehicles, 13 ships and light boats, and 515 unmanned aerial vehicles along with 120 cruise missiles, the statement added.

The Russian figures for its soldiers killed have been far lower than the Ukrainian figures.

At least 4,074 civilians have been killed and 4,826 others injured in Ukraine since the war began on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is believed to be much higher.

Over 6.7 million people have fled to other countries, while more than 7.7 million have been internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.__The Nation