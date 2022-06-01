Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Germany announces swap deal with Greece for tanks to Ukraine
Germany announces swap deal with Greece for tanks to Ukraine

Germany announces swap deal with Greece for tanks to Ukraine

Europe 2022-06-01, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday he had agreed a deal with Greece that would see Athens send Soviet-era military vehicles to Ukraine in exchange for more modern armour from Berlin.

“We will provide German armoured personnel carriers,” Scholz said after an EU summit in Brussels. Germany has already struck similar agreements to help supply weaponry to Ukraine with the Czech Republic and is currently negotiating one with Poland.

The goal is to supply Ukraine with vitally needed weapons from old Soviet-era stocks that it can quickly put into battle as it tries to halt Russia’s invasion.

Germany wants to deliver 14 Leopard battle tanks and one Leopard armoured vehicle to Prague in exchange for the Czechs sending T-72 tanks to Ukraine.

However, no date has yet been set for the delivery.

A planned swap with Poland that was meant to see Warsaw receive modern substitutes for equipment sent to Ukraine has also yet to materialise. Polish President Andrzej Duda has accused Berlin of not keeping its promises over the hardware.

The German government has faced criticism from Kyiv and domestic opponents for being too slow at sending weapons to Ukraine.__Daily Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Germany announces swap deal with Greece for tanks to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday he had agreed a deal with Greece that would see Athens... more»

Trudeau announces Canada handgun ‘freeze’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a proposed freeze on handgun ownership in Canada that... more»

Israel signs UAE free trade deal – first in Arab world

DUBAI: Israel signed a free trade deal with the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, its first with an... more»

Russian oil: EU agrees compromise deal on banning imports

EU leaders say they will block most Russian oil imports by the end of 2022 to punish Moscow for... more»

Greek forces pushback dozens of Syrian refugees into Turkey

Greek forces have forcibly pushed 94 Syrian refugees, 30 of whom were children trapped in an islet... more»

Ukraine Claims 30,500 Russian Troops Killed Since Start Of War

At least 30,500 Russian soldiers have so far been killed during the war in Ukraine, the Ukrainian... more»

Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile 18 times over 2015 deal limit: IAEA

VIENNA: The UN nuclear watchdog said it estimated Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium had grown... more»

Focus on Child Health – Kashmir fares better in IMR and has lowest child marriages in India

Kashmir has registered a significant decline in the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) during last one... more»

China, Pacific islands fail to reach consensus on security pact

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and counterparts in 10 Pacific Island nations failed to reach... more»

Pakistan TV anchor part of delegation to Israel terminated

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that an anchor of the... more»

Search

Back to Top