Pakistan Condemns Extra-Judicial Killing Of Kashmiris By Indian Troops In IOJK

Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of two more Kashmiri youths in a staged “cordon-and-search” operation in the Pulwama district of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) took place Sunday.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement that the martyrdom of nine Kashmiris in just the last four days, including two in Anantnag, three in Baramulla district, and four in Pulwama districts of IOJK, was highly condemnable and part of the unabated brutal campaign of oppression against the Kashmiris.

“More than 609 innocent Kashmiris have so far been martyred by the Indian occupation forces in staged encounters, since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019,” he remarked.

The spokesperson said the intensified killing spree in IOJK was a clear manifestation of India using state-terrorism as a policy tool against the Kashmiris.

The Indian Occupation Forces have stepped up extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris, particularly targeting Kashmiri youth, following the malafide conviction and sentencing of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik in a grossly suspicious and contrived case.

He said the Indian Occupation Forces continued to operate with complete impunity under draconian laws such as Public Safety Act (PSA), Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

“Pakistan reiterates its call on the international community to hold India accountable for its gross and systematic violations of human rights in IOJK. India must allow an independent investigation by a UN Commission of Inquiry as recommended by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in its 2018 and 2019 Kashmir Reports,” the spokesperson remarked.

He also urged the international community to play its role in facilitating a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people, for durable peace and stability in South Asia.__The Nation