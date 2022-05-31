Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Germany to change constitution to enable $110 billion defense fund
Germany to change constitution to enable $110 billion defense fund

Germany to change constitution to enable $110 billion defense fund

Europe 2022-05-31, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

BERLIN: Germany has agreed to change its constitution to allow for a credit-based special defense fund of 100 billion euros ($107.35 billion) proposed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the German finance ministry announced on Sunday.

Germany’s centre-right opposition and ruling coalition with centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) said they reached the required two-thirds majority to exempt the defense fund from a constitutional debt brake.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the negotiations were led by FDP leader Christian Lindner, SPD’s Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, Greens leader Annalena Baerbock and the opposition’s vice whip Mathias Middelberg.

The money is to be used over several years to increase Germany’s regular defense budget of around 50 billion euros and enable the country to meet the NATO target of spending 2% of its economic output on defense each year.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

China, Pacific islands fail to reach consensus on security pact

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and counterparts in 10 Pacific Island nations failed to reach... more»

Pakistan TV anchor part of delegation to Israel terminated

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that an anchor of the... more»

Ukraine war: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov denies Putin illness

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has denied speculation that President Vladimir Putin is... more»

Germany to change constitution to enable $110 billion defense fund

BERLIN: Germany has agreed to change its constitution to allow for a credit-based special defense... more»

Pakistan Condemns Extra-Judicial Killing Of Kashmiris By Indian Troops In IOJK

Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of two more Kashmiri youths in a... more»

Committee set up to ‘deliberate policy’ on forced disappearances

ISLAMABAD: The government formed a seven-member committee to deliberate a policy over the epidemic... more»

“Mission Youth” – An initiative instrumental towards meeting aspirations of young Kashmiris.

“Young people should be respected, valued and listened to, be supported and encouraged in... more»

President Zelensky visits Kharkiv in first trip outside Kyiv region

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited troops in the Kharkiv region, on the... more»

Pakistan needs $36b in foreign loans; says Finance Minister

KARACHI: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has announced that Pakistan is expected to reach an... more»

UK companies to trial four-day workweek

Louis Bloomsfield inspects the kegs of beer at his brewery in north London, eagerly awaiting June,... more»

Search

Back to Top