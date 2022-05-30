Voice Of Vienna

Quad fellowship: A ‘great opportunity’ for Kashmiri students to study in US

It’s raining good news for science students in Kashmir.

India, Australia, Japan, and the United States have launched a Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) fellowship program for students pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Member countries will sponsor students to study in the US.

University Grants Commission (UGC) has sought applications for the fellowship from students. “Applications are invited for the Quad Fellowship, a first-of-its-kind scholarship program that brings together up to 25 engineers, mathematics, scientists, and technologists from each of the four Quad countries, (Australia, India, Japan, and the United States) to advance innovation and research by pursuing their graduate degrees in the US,” the official notification said.

This fellowship is designed to build ties among the next generation of scientists and technologists. “It is recruiting its first cohort this year. This program will sponsor 100 exceptional American, Japanese, Australian, and Indian master’s and doctoral students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) to study in the United States.”

Further, each Quad Fellow will receive a one-time award of $50,000 which can be used for tuition, research, fees, books, room and board, and related academic expenses (e.g., registration fees, research-related travel). “All Quad Fellows are eligible to apply for separate demonstrated needs-based funding of up to $25,000 to cover costs related to completing graduate-level studies,” the official website of the Quad fellowship reads.

Professor Shakil Romshoo, Vice-Chancellor Islamic University of Science and Technology, Awantipora said the fellowship is a great opportunity for the students to empower, grow and gain international exposure at the same time.

“The Quad Fellowship offers a unique opportunity of funding, cross-cultural exchange, networking, and content programming,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

