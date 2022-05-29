Pharmaceutical Giant campus recruits from Kashmir University:

Voice Of Vienna

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a multi-national pharmaceutical firm with global presence, recruited 5 students from Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Kashmir University in the recently concluded campus drive.

Kashmir University’s Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Centre for Career Planning and Counselling (CCPC) jointly organised this campus recruitment drive for pharmacy graduates of the department.

Amit Jindal, Sales Manager and Gajender Koda, Regional Business Manager, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals interviewed the pharmacy graduates for positions of Area Sales Managers in J&K. Five candidates were selected by the company at the end of the selection process.

During his interaction with the company representatives, Prof Mubashir Hussain Masoodi, Head, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences KU stressed upon the need for conducting such placement of pass-outs on a regular basis. He pledged to invite more pharmaceutical companies in future.

He said the department has always ensured 100 percent placement of its pass-outs and would strive hard to maintain that record.

Prof Mubashir also impressed upon the Glenmark representatives to explore more possibilities for recruitment of Pharmacy alumni in the Research and Development as well as Quality Control divisions.

Director CCPC and Placement In-charge of the department, Prof Geer Mohammad Ishaq expressed satisfaction that 57 pharmacy graduates and post- graduates were recruited by IQVIA Pharma as Drug Safety Associates through CCPC in 2021 and this year the CCPC is in touch with few more pharmaceutical companies for campus recruitment of Pharmacy graduates and post-graduates of Kashmir University

He said the post-Covid era offers a good scope for pharmacy graduates in view of the boom in clinical research and pharmaceutical production sectors.

