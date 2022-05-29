Kashmir: First Hajj 2022 flight from Srinagar on June 5

The first Hajj-2022 flight from J&K will take-off from Srinagar International Airport on June 5.

All arrangements for the smooth and hassle-free Hajj 2022 are in place and Hajj Committee of India (HCI) will ensure all the facilities for the Hajj aspirants.

“First Hajj-2022 flight from J&K will take off from Srinagar airport on June 5,” Er Aijaz Hussain said and urged the aspirants to pack their bags and get ready for the holy pilgrimage.

This year, as per Saudi Government, one million Muslims from across the globe will perform Hajj 2022 amid strict adherence to Covid SoPs.

From India, 83000 Muslims and from J&K almost 7000 Muslims will perform the Hajj. HCI has been on tenterhooks to ensure all the possible facilities are in place to facilitate Haj.

Jammu & Kashmir Government has been making elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth and hassle-free travel for the Haj pilgrims from Srinagar. Boarding and lodging arrangements for the Ladakh and Jammu based pilgrims would be provided at Haj House, Srinagar.

Authorities have been directed to ensure proper security arrangements at Hajj House and uninterrupted power and water facility. Further Srinagar Road Transport Corporation would provide buses for safe transportation of pilgrims and luggage during the entire period of pilgrimage.