Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / Kashmir: First Hajj 2022 flight from Srinagar on June 5
Kashmir: First Hajj 2022 flight from Srinagar on June 5

Kashmir: First Hajj 2022 flight from Srinagar on June 5

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2022-05-29, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The first Hajj-2022 flight from J&K will take-off from Srinagar International Airport on June 5.

All arrangements for the smooth and hassle-free Hajj 2022 are in place and Hajj Committee of India (HCI) will ensure all the facilities for the Hajj aspirants.

“First Hajj-2022 flight from J&K will take off from Srinagar airport on June 5,” Er Aijaz Hussain said and urged the aspirants to pack their bags and get ready for the holy pilgrimage.

This year, as per Saudi Government, one million Muslims from across the globe will perform Hajj 2022 amid strict adherence to Covid SoPs.

From India, 83000 Muslims and from J&K almost 7000 Muslims will perform the Hajj. HCI has been on tenterhooks to ensure all the possible facilities are in place to facilitate Haj.

Jammu & Kashmir Government has been making elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth and hassle-free travel for the Haj pilgrims from Srinagar. Boarding and lodging arrangements for the Ladakh and Jammu based pilgrims would be provided at Haj House, Srinagar.

Authorities have been directed to ensure proper security arrangements at Hajj House and uninterrupted power and water facility. Further Srinagar Road Transport Corporation would provide buses for safe transportation of pilgrims and luggage during the entire period of pilgrimage.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Disease experts call on WHO, governments for more action on monkeypox

Some prominent infectious disease experts are pushing for faster action from global health... more»

Kashmir: First Hajj 2022 flight from Srinagar on June 5

The first Hajj-2022 flight from J&K will take-off from Srinagar International Airport on June... more»

Russia scraps age limit for new troops in Ukraine push

Russia has scrapped its age limit for professional soldiers, paving the way for more civilian... more»

Russia shows off Zircon hypersonic cruise missile in test-launch

Russia successfully test-fired a hypersonic Zircon cruise missile over a distance of about 1,000km... more»

Pharmaceutical Giant campus recruits from Kashmir University:

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a multi-national pharmaceutical firm with global presence, recruited... more»

Kurdish asylum seekers on hunger strike in Poland

Ten Kurdish asylum seekers in Poland on Friday entered their third week of a hunger strike to... more»

G7 nations vow to stop fossil-fuel financing abroad by end of year

BERLIN: Japan for the first time has joined fellow members of the Group of Seven industrialised... more»

Russia warns West against providing Ukraine long-range weaponry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has reportedly cautioned Western powers against supplying... more»

USA: Texas shooting response was ‘wrong’, says official

Police made the “wrong decision” by failing to storm a classroom in Robb Elementary... more»

AJK President pens down letter to UN Chief seeking role for release of Yasin Malik

MIRPUR: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry while vehemently... more»

Search

Back to Top