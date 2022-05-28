USA: Texas shooting response was ‘wrong’, says official

Police made the “wrong decision” by failing to storm a classroom in Robb Elementary School as a gunman killed 19 children inside, the chief Texas safety official has said.

“If I thought it would help, I would apologise,” Steven McCraw said during a heated press conference Friday.

He confirmed a 40 minute gap from the police unit’s arrival to when they entered the classroom.

Pupils inside made multiple calls begging for police to come.

The delay in response, now confirmed in a new timeline offered by authorities, has raised even more questions about why 18-year-old Salvador Ramos was inside the school for so long before he was killed – not by local officers, but by a tactical unit led by US border agents.

The gunman crashed his car near the school at about 11:30 local time, Mr McCraw disclosed, and entered the school shortly after – but it was not until 12:51 that a tactical unit entered the classroom where he had barricaded himself and killed him.

The delay happened in part because the commanding officer on scene believed the situation was no longer one involving an “active shooter”, he said.

The description is at odds with the disclosure that at least four emergency 911 calls were made from within the school – apparently from children barricaded inside the classroom where the gunman was firing – begging for police to come.

Mr McCraw confirmed that as many as 19 police officers had gathered outside the classroom but they made no effort to get inside.

They thought “no kids were at risk” by then and “there was time” to get the classroom keys from the school janitor.

“With the benefit of hindsight where I’m sitting now, of course it was not the right decision. It was the wrong decision. There’s no excuse for that,” said Mr McCraw.

Growing emotional amid a barrage of angry questions following the admission, he called the mistakes “tragic”.

Over the course of the gunman’s rampage, he is said to have fired hundreds of rounds into classrooms as he walked around the building looking to get inside.

After he was shot dead, police found as many as 1,657 rounds of ammunition in his possession.

They later ascertained he had forewarned of some of his actions in private messages to a Facebook friend.

According to Mr McCraw, the suspect had asked his sister to buy him a gun last September but “she flatly refused”.

In a private chat group with four people on Instagram, he discussed buying a gun and asked questions about it.

One user responded: “Are you going to shoot up a school or something?”

“No, and stop asking dumb questions and you will see,” came the reply.__BBC.com