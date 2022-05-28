Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / Kashmir: Seven soldiers dead, several injured after army vehicle falls into gorge in Ladakh
Kashmir: Seven soldiers dead, several injured after army vehicle falls into gorge in Ladakh

Kashmir: Seven soldiers dead, several injured after army vehicle falls into gorge in Ladakh

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2022-05-28, by Comments Off 4
Print Friendly

Srinagar, May 27: At least seven Army soldiers were killed and several others injured after the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell in Shyok River in Ladakh on Friday.

An official said that the vehicle bearing registration number JK 10 6245 driven by Ahmed Shah of Changmar was carrying army troops from Nubra to Turtuk when it met with the accident near Largyab, Pachhathang after the driver lost control on it.

Seven soldiers died in the accident while 19 others have been evacuated to 403 Field Hospital at Partapur and are said to be critical.

“Efforts are underway to ensure that the best medical care is provided to the injured, including requisition of air effort from the Air Force to shift the more serious casualties to Western Command,” the official said adding a case FIR no 10/2022 U/S 279, 337, 304A IPC has been lodged in PS Nubra.__GK News

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Kurdish asylum seekers on hunger strike in Poland

Ten Kurdish asylum seekers in Poland on Friday entered their third week of a hunger strike to... more»

G7 nations vow to stop fossil-fuel financing abroad by end of year

BERLIN: Japan for the first time has joined fellow members of the Group of Seven industrialised... more»

Russia warns West against providing Ukraine long-range weaponry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has reportedly cautioned Western powers against supplying... more»

USA: Texas shooting response was ‘wrong’, says official

Police made the “wrong decision” by failing to storm a classroom in Robb Elementary... more»

AJK President pens down letter to UN Chief seeking role for release of Yasin Malik

MIRPUR: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry while vehemently... more»

Russia presses Donbas assault, claims capture of key town

LYSYCHANSK, UKRAINE: Russia on Friday pressed its deadly offensive to capture key points in the... more»

Kashmir: Seven soldiers dead, several injured after army vehicle falls into gorge in Ladakh

Srinagar, May 27: At least seven Army soldiers were killed and several others injured after the... more»

Pakistan Army lodges FIR against Shireen Mazari’s daughter

ISLAMABAD: Police registered a case against Imaan Mazari, daughter of PTI leader Shireen Mazari,... more»

Al Jazeera to refer journalist Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing to ICC

Al Jazeera Media Network has assigned a legal team to refer the killing of its journalist Shireen... more»

Two Russian soldiers plead guilty in war crimes trial

KYIV: Two captured Russian soldiers pleaded guilty on Thursday to shelling a town in eastern... more»

Search

Back to Top