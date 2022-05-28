Kashmir: Seven soldiers dead, several injured after army vehicle falls into gorge in Ladakh

Srinagar, May 27: At least seven Army soldiers were killed and several others injured after the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell in Shyok River in Ladakh on Friday.

An official said that the vehicle bearing registration number JK 10 6245 driven by Ahmed Shah of Changmar was carrying army troops from Nubra to Turtuk when it met with the accident near Largyab, Pachhathang after the driver lost control on it.

Seven soldiers died in the accident while 19 others have been evacuated to 403 Field Hospital at Partapur and are said to be critical.

“Efforts are underway to ensure that the best medical care is provided to the injured, including requisition of air effort from the Air Force to shift the more serious casualties to Western Command,” the official said adding a case FIR no 10/2022 U/S 279, 337, 304A IPC has been lodged in PS Nubra.__GK News