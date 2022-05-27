Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Two Russian soldiers plead guilty in war crimes trial
Two Russian soldiers plead guilty in war crimes trial

Two Russian soldiers plead guilty in war crimes trial

Europe 2022-05-27, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

KYIV: Two captured Russian soldiers pleaded guilty on Thursday to shelling a town in eastern Ukraine in the second war crimes trial of the war.

At the trial in the Kotelevska district court in central Ukraine, state prosecutors asked for Alexander Bobikin and Alexander Ivanov to be jailed for 12 years for violating the laws of war.

A defence lawyer asked for leniency, saying the two soldiers had been following orders and repented.

Bobikin and Ivanov, who stood in a reinforced glass box, acknowledged being part of an artillery unit that fired at targets in the Kharkiv region from the Belgorod region in Russia. The shelling destroyed an educational establishment in the town of Derhachi, the prosecutors said. The servicemen, described as an artillery driver and a gunner, were captured after crossing the border and continuing the shelling, the prosecutor general’s office said.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Al Jazeera to refer journalist Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing to ICC

Al Jazeera Media Network has assigned a legal team to refer the killing of its journalist Shireen... more»

Two Russian soldiers plead guilty in war crimes trial

KYIV: Two captured Russian soldiers pleaded guilty on Thursday to shelling a town in eastern... more»

J&K’s first ever ‘National Film Festival’ to begin on June 15

Kashmir to have its’ first ever ‘National Film Festival’ scheduled to begin on June 15. This... more»

Boost for nature enthusiasts – new trekking trails in kashmir

Srinagar: It is raining good news for nature enthusiasts and trekking lovers. Gone are the days... more»

Spanish MPs back ‘only yes means yes’ sexual consent law

Spain’s Congress has approved legislation that seeks to make it easier for victims of sexual... more»

Blinken says China strategy is about rules-based order, not ‘new Cold War’

WASHINGTON: The United States does not seek to sever China from the global economy, but wants... more»

Kashmir: Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir’s Awantipora

Srinagar May 27: A gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists in Aganhanzipora area... more»

Pakistan: Govt, Opposition drop hint on opening talks for fresh elections

ISLAMABAD: Ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have... more»

International Jurists Union concluded its conference by expressing solidarity with the oppressed people of the world

Konya, Turkey. May 26, 2022: International Jurists Union organized a four-days international... more»

Showdon in Pakistan: As (ousted PM) Imran’s caravan enters Islamabad, govt authorises deployment of army in Red Zone

As PTI Chairman Imran Khan entered Islamabad in the early hours of Thursday and marched towards... more»

Search

Back to Top