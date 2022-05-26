Showdon in Pakistan: As (ousted PM) Imran’s caravan enters Islamabad, govt authorises deployment of army in Red Zone

As PTI Chairman Imran Khan entered Islamabad in the early hours of Thursday and marched towards D-Chowk, the federal government authorised the deployment of the army in Red Zone to “protect important government buildings”.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah tweeted a notification saying the government was “pleased to authorise the deployment” of the army in Red Zone under Article 245 of the Constitution.

Among the buildings that will be protected are the Supreme Court, Parliament House, Prime Minister House, Presidency, Pakistan Secretariat and Diplomatic enclaves,” the notification said.

With Imran’s convoy, which began the journey from Swabi’s Wali Interchange, en route to D-Chowk via the Srinagar Highway, a batch of his party workers and supporters are already present in the face of intense police shelling.

Earlier, during a brief stopover in Hasan Abdal approximately 50 kilometres away from the capital, Imran reiterated that he and his supporters would not vacate D-Chowk until a date for new elections was announced by the “imported government”.

The PTI leader claimed that when his caravan reaches its destination, the police would also come to realise that his mission is about “jihad and not politics”. Later, a video shared on PTI’s official account showed police officials waving and welcoming Imran’s caravan on its way to D-Chowk.

The PTI’s march towards the D-Chowk and the shelling of teargas by police took place despite the Supreme Court directives for the former to hold its protest in Islamabad’s H-9 area and orders for the government to not make arrests or use force in connection with the march.

Police accused of using expired tear gas on women, children

Earlier, as the PTI’s Azadi March began, tensions in Punjab rose after police made use of tear gas and arrested several PTI marchers in cities across the province as activists attempted to remove shipping containers blocking routes to Islamabad.

Senior journalist Hamir Mir, on his Twitter account, claimed to have received a message from PTI leader Dr Shireen Mazari in which she claimed that the tear gas fired on women and children by the police was “expired”.

“Use of expired tear gas is not only violation of court orders but it’s a terrorism against Pakistani citizens by Rana Sanaullah,” he quoted Mazari as saying. Mazari retweeted Mir’s tweet in an apparent confirmation of her claim.

Imran urges ‘all Pakistanis’ to take to the streets

Meanwhile, in an earlier video message, Imran asked “all Pakistanis” to take to the streets in their respective cities and said people heading to Islamabad must reach D-Chowk.

“I will make it there in a couple of hours.” He also appealed to women and children to come out of their homes for “real independence”. Imran said it was “good news” that the Supreme Court had decided that no one would be arrested during the march.

“Your collective presence will send a message across Pakistan that the nation has rejected this imported government.”

Earlier, around 6pm, the main convoy from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which includes Imran, was able to enter Punjab from Attock after successfully removing barricades placed by the Punjab government at the Attock bridge to stop marchers from entering the province.

Some prominent PTI leaders, including Fawad Chaudhry and Shireen Mazari, also urged supporters to make their way to the capital’s D-Chowk, saying that all containers and blockades on the way had been removed.

There were reports of intense shelling in Islamabad’s Blue Area, with television footage showing smoke rising from the ground and fires in the green belts adjacent to main roads. The government claimed that the PTI supporters had set the fires whereas the claim from the PTI camp was that the fires were a result of police shelling. Neither claim could be independently verified.

These developments came a day after the PTI chairman exhorted his supporters to embark on their march for “true freedom” towards Islamabad as the government said it would not allow the march. In response, Imran had called on the youth to remove the obstacles themselves.

Imran had earlier today arrived at the Wali Interchange in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by helicopter. Footage of Imran arriving at the interchange showed PTI activists converging on the chopper.

‘No blockade can stop us’

After reaching Swabi, Imran, holding a Pakistan flag, delivered a speech to supporters saying that “we are going to D-Chowk and no one can stop us” as the crowd cheered.

Calling the incumbent government a “group of thieves”, he termed them the most corrupt people in the country and said that they were afraid of the masses which was why they had placed containers.

He said protesters were being detained and harassed as they participated in the Azadi March. Addressing politicians of the ruling coalition, Imran said that the PTI government did not bar any of them from staging protests as it “did not fear the people”.

He asserted that the government was afraid as they had been plundering national wealth for the past 30 years. “I want to give these people a message from Swabi Interchange: whatever you do, we will cross all obstacles and reach D-Chowk. Our protest will be peaceful as it has always been.”

Imran maintained that staging a protest was the party’s right, adding that he would unite the country and make it a nation. “This nation does not accept this imported government,” he declared, calling on the people to come out for what he has described of late as a “jihad” for “true freedom”.

“All Pakistanis, women, children, families, youth, lawyers, retired army officers, everyone has to come out for real independence,” he said.

Meanwhile, other party leaders departed from their respective locations, with Hammad Azhar, Yasmin Rashid and some others from Lahore, while Shahid Khattak departed from Karak. PTI’s Fayyazul Hasan Chohan could be seen on television footage departing for Islamabad on a motorcycle.

‘Absolutely no’ deal, say Imran and govt

Meanwhile, government spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb and Imran rubbished news reports of a deal among the two parties.

Aurangzeb said no agreement was reached between the federal government and the PTI. “News of negotiations and agreement between the government and PTI is baseless”. She added that no agreement could be reached with an “armed group that martyred a police personnel”.

About half an hour later, Imran too rubbished the reports as “rumours and deliberate disinformation”. “Absolutely not!” He said the party was moving towards Islamabad and would remain in the capital until “dates for dissolution of assemblies and elections are given”. He also urged supporters from Islamabad and Rawalpindi to embark on the march.

Teams formed on SC orders to hold talks: Sanaullah

At a press conference, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif “must have formed a negotiation team” by now in light of the Supreme Court order on a petition filed by the PTI earlier in the day. He said the PTI had already formed its team led by Dr Babar Awan. The minister said the situation in Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh was relatively peaceful, adding it was just KP where protesters were using state machinery and heading towards Islamabad.

He said the government would abide by the court’s order for upholding peace and the law and order situation in the country.

Sanaullah said police had carried out a total of 4,417 swoops on PTI supporters’ homes, offices and on protest rallies and had arrested nearly 1,700 people. Of those, 250 were freed after they submitted affidavits that they had nothing to do with the protest march, he said.

The interior minister said the PTI’s march had failed as it could not gather the support the party’s leadership was claiming. According to him, only a few hundred people had come out in support of PTI at various places in Punjab, adding that he was “embarrassed” at the measures he had asked forces to take because “we had been deceived by their tall claims”.

The minister apologised to the people for causing disruption in their daily lives.__Courtesy Dawn.com