Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Afghanistan: Deadly explosions hit Kabul, Mazar-i-Sharif
Afghanistan: Deadly explosions hit Kabul, Mazar-i-Sharif

Afghanistan: Deadly explosions hit Kabul, Mazar-i-Sharif

International 2022-05-26, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

A series of explosions in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif has killed nine people while a blast at a mosque in the capital Kabul left at least two worshippers dead, according to officials.

A bomb exploded inside a mosque in the capital Kabul late on Wednesday, killing at least two people and wounding 10 others, the interior ministry said.

Kabul’s Emergency hospital tweeted that five people had been killed in the mosque blast and 22 others wounded.

Al Jazeera could not independently verify the death toll.

Several ambulances rushed to the mosque in Kabul to ferry the victims of the blast, witnesses said.

There were no further details on the blast that struck the Hazrat Zakaria Mosque in the city’s central Police District 4, according to Khalid Zadran, a Taliban police spokesman in Kabul.

“The blast took place while people were inside the mosque for the evening prayers,” Zadran said, adding that they were waiting for an update.

Minibuses were targeted in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif and explosive devices were placed inside the vehicles, according to Mohammad Asif Waziri, a Taliban-appointed spokesman in Balkh province. He said the explosions killed nine and wounded 15.

“The bombs were placed on three minibuses in different districts of the city,” Waziri said, adding that 15 other people were wounded.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the explosions.

The number of bomb attacks have dropped across the country since the Taliban seized power last year in August, but several cities were rocked by bombings during the holy month of Ramadan.

Dozens of civilians were killed in Ramadan in the primarily sectarian attacks – some claimed by a regional affiliate of the ISIL (ISIS) group known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, ISKP (ISIS-K).

The ISKP, which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2014, is being seen as the greatest security challenge facing the country’s Taliban rulers.

Following their takeover, the Taliban has launched a sweeping crackdown against the ISKP headquarters in eastern Afghanistan.__Al Jazeera

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

International Jurists Union concluded its conference by expressing solidarity with the oppressed people of the world

Konya, Turkey. May 26, 2022: International Jurists Union organized a four-days international... more»

Showdon in Pakistan: As (ousted PM) Imran’s caravan enters Islamabad, govt authorises deployment of army in Red Zone

As PTI Chairman Imran Khan entered Islamabad in the early hours of Thursday and marched towards... more»

Afghanistan: Deadly explosions hit Kabul, Mazar-i-Sharif

A series of explosions in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif has killed nine people while a blast... more»

“Zindagi” – To prevent suicides and promote positive thought starts in Kashmir

Kashmir’s first Suicide Prevention Helpline has started functioning, the experts hopeful that... more»

Black Americans Still Distrust Police 2 Years After Murder Of George Floyd

The senseless killing of George Floyd by a police officer two years ago in the US state of... more»

Xi Jinping stresses people-centered philosophy of human rights development

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said the people’s sense of gain, happiness and... more»

NIA court awards life imprisonment to Yasin Malik

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to Kashmiri separatist leader... more»

Gunman kills 19 children, 2 adults at Texas elementary school

A teenage gunman killed 19 young children and 2 adults at an elementary school in Texas on May 24,... more»

Jammu and Kashmir has First woman Vice Chancellor of Kashmir University

Professor Nilofar Khan took over as the first woman Vice Chancellor of the University of Kashmir.A... more»

Pakistan’s former human rights minister claims was asked to appear at ISI headquarters over missing persons bill

PTI leader Shireen Mazari on Tuesday claimed that as the human rights minister in the previous... more»

Search

Back to Top