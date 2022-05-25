Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Slovenia, Czech Republic register first monkeypox cases
Slovenia, Czech Republic register first monkeypox cases

Slovenia, Czech Republic register first monkeypox cases

Europe 2022-05-25, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

Slovenia’s health authorities have confirmed the Alpine country’s first case of monkeypox infection in a traveller who had returned from the Canary Islands in Spain.

The man was not admitted to a hospital because he was infected by a mild version of the West African strain of the viral disease, Mario Fafangel, the head of the national Centre for Infectious Diseases, told a news conference on Tuesday.

Fafangel said he believed the chain of transmission in Slovenia would be stopped quickly, adding that people who have been in contact with an infected person should be on alert for the next 21 days.

There was no need for the wider population to get vaccinated, he added, except for those handling the virus in laboratories.

Czech Republic

Also on Tuesday, the Czech Republic registered its first case of monkeypox.

Pavel Dlouhy, head of the Czech Society for Infectious Diseases, told the AFP news agency on Tuesday that the disease was detected in a man at Prague’s Military University Hospital, but declined to give any details.

“It was only a question of time, we have been expecting this for days,” Dlouhy said.

During the past few days, several European and North American countries including the United Kingdom, France and the United States have reported cases of the rare virus which is endemic in parts of Africa.

Medical authorities have said, however, that the risk that the disease will spread widely is low.__Al Jazeera

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Jammu and Kashmir has First woman Vice Chancellor of Kashmir University

Professor Nilofar Khan took over as the first woman Vice Chancellor of the University of Kashmir.A... more»

Pakistan’s former human rights minister claims was asked to appear at ISI headquarters over missing persons bill

PTI leader Shireen Mazari on Tuesday claimed that as the human rights minister in the previous... more»

Slovenia, Czech Republic register first monkeypox cases

Slovenia’s health authorities have confirmed the Alpine country’s first case of monkeypox... more»

Egyptian tycoon jailed for assaulting orphan girls

A court in Egypt has sentenced a media tycoon with close links to the government to three years in... more»

World Unprepared For New Pandemic: WHO Chief

The World Health Organization chief on Monday said it is clear that the world was — and remains... more»

Israel’s record on investigating journalists’ killings

JERUSALEM: Following the killing of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh during a raid in the... more»

Kashmir: Apples more popular than almonds among Kashmir Farmers

Srinagar:  Abdul Jabbar Bhat (60) was a known almond grower in Budgam. His orchards would... more»

Srinagar-Sharjah flight resumes from June 1 – a big boost for travellers

After being grounded for the last few months due to less demand from travellers and then... more»

Proud moment for Kashmir – Umar Malik included in India’s T20I squad against South Africa

Kashmir has a reason to celebrate after speedster Umran Malik was included in Team India for the... more»

Kashmir: International reach of Kashmiri silks

Srinagar:  Abdul Hameed, an employee at Rajbagh Silk Factory is busy sorting out rolls... more»

Search

Back to Top