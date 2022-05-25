Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / Kashmir: Apples more popular than almonds among Kashmir Farmers
Kashmir: Apples more popular than almonds among Kashmir Farmers

Kashmir: Apples more popular than almonds among Kashmir Farmers

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2022-05-25, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

Srinagar:  Abdul Jabbar Bhat (60) was a known almond grower in Budgam. His orchards would produce quality almonds, which Bhat would sell to dealers from New Delhi and Amritsar.
A few years ago, he cut almond trees and switched to apple cultivation in a bid to earn more profit.
“Almost every farmer from Budgam converted a major portion of their almond orchards into apple gardens.

The reason is that Kashmiri almond was losing their market to California varieties,” he said.

While he has a few kanals of land still under almond cultivation, he is in dilemma whether to convert it too or wait for some time. “If the situation continues like this, more farmers may shift to apple cultivation,” Bhat added.

Kashmir almonds are fast fading into history. The area under almond cultivation has declined by nearly 70 percent in the last 10 years.

Figures accessed by The Kashmir Monitor reveal that the area under cultivation has declined from 16,418 hectares in 2011 to mere 5483 hectares in 2021.
In scores of the villages of Pulwama, which is the largest producer of almonds, people have completely shifted to apple farming.

Hundreds of acres of land have been lost to either apple or some other crop in Koil, Payar, Chandigam, Lajoora, Pahnard, Pachnargd, and Thokernag,

“This didn’t happen overnight. Farmers, after witnessing that apple was fetching good money, gave up almond cultivation. Pulwama had a reputation for producing quality almonds, but now hardly any farmer is growing this fruit,” said Muneer Ahmad Wani, a local farmer from Lajoora.

The majority of the farmers claim that California almonds have impacted its Kashmiri cousin. “Kashmiri almond is very sweet and has a good oil content. Still, it couldn’t survive the invasion by California variety,” said Sajjad Ahmad, a grower.

As per the figures, 115.05 metric tonnes of almonds were imported to India in 2019 compared to 34.36 metric tonnes in 2008.

Bhat Mukhityar Ahmad, a dry fruit seller from Srinagar said almonds from Afghanistan, Iran, and California were majorly being sold to the customers. “It is because these almonds are bigger and inexpensive. Kashmir almond is small but tastes very good,” he said.

An official from the horticulture department said that they are working to revive the almond cultivation in Kashmir. “Almonds have an important significance when we talk about Kashmir’s horticulture. We are now encouraging farmers to grow almonds and even the department supplies saplings to the growers,” he said.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Jammu and Kashmir has First woman Vice Chancellor of Kashmir University

Professor Nilofar Khan took over as the first woman Vice Chancellor of the University of Kashmir.A... more»

Pakistan’s former human rights minister claims was asked to appear at ISI headquarters over missing persons bill

PTI leader Shireen Mazari on Tuesday claimed that as the human rights minister in the previous... more»

Slovenia, Czech Republic register first monkeypox cases

Slovenia’s health authorities have confirmed the Alpine country’s first case of monkeypox... more»

Egyptian tycoon jailed for assaulting orphan girls

A court in Egypt has sentenced a media tycoon with close links to the government to three years in... more»

World Unprepared For New Pandemic: WHO Chief

The World Health Organization chief on Monday said it is clear that the world was — and remains... more»

Israel’s record on investigating journalists’ killings

JERUSALEM: Following the killing of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh during a raid in the... more»

Kashmir: Apples more popular than almonds among Kashmir Farmers

Srinagar:  Abdul Jabbar Bhat (60) was a known almond grower in Budgam. His orchards would... more»

Srinagar-Sharjah flight resumes from June 1 – a big boost for travellers

After being grounded for the last few months due to less demand from travellers and then... more»

Proud moment for Kashmir – Umar Malik included in India’s T20I squad against South Africa

Kashmir has a reason to celebrate after speedster Umran Malik was included in Team India for the... more»

Kashmir: International reach of Kashmiri silks

Srinagar:  Abdul Hameed, an employee at Rajbagh Silk Factory is busy sorting out rolls... more»

Search

Back to Top