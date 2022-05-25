Jammu and Kashmir has First woman Vice Chancellor of Kashmir University

Professor Nilofar Khan took over as the first woman Vice Chancellor of the University of Kashmir.

A distinguished academician and administrator, Khan has a teaching experience of more than 30 years and has served the Kashmir University’s corporate life in several important academic and administrative capacities, including Dean College Development Council, Registrar, Dean Faculty of Applied Science and Technology and Director Institute of Home Sciences.

She also holds the distinction of being the first woman Dean Students Welfare of the university and founder-director, Centre for Women’s Studies and Research.

On expected lines the appointment of Dr Nilofar Khan as the first woman Vice Chancellor (VC) of prestigious Kashmir University (KU) is being widely hailed.

The move is an acknowledgment of the fact that women in Jammu and Kashmir, like the women in other parts of the country, are not lagging behind in any field of life and have been proving their mettle with their talent, hard-work, commitment and dedication.

Her appointment as new VC of KU has broken the ceiling and further strengthened the ongoing process of women empowerment. Jammu and Kashmir society has always encouraged women education and working of women and excelling in their respective fields.

This encouragement has been showing remarkable results. Appointment of Dr Nilofar Khan is an inspiration for other women to take lead roles and contribute in a big way to the overall welfare and development of the society. She is not new to Kashmir University.

Khan took the charge of vice chancellor from Prof Talat Ahmad. Soon after taking the charge, she thanked the Government for giving her an opportunity to serve the university as its first woman vice chancellor. She also said the welfare of the students and the implementation of the NEP-2020 would be among her topmost priorities.

“The doors of my office will always be open for our students and research scholars. I shall be frequently interacting and engaging with them to address their needs and requirements vis-a-vis academics and research.” Khan said all key stakeholders in the university system — faculty, officers, non-teaching staff and students — will have to play a collective role to further boost academics and research in the varsity with a sustained focus on academic endeavours.

This, she said, will help the varsity to further improve upon its NAAC and NIRF rankings and also in developing university’s linkages with reputed institutions in the country and abroad.